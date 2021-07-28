Talking Notre Dame Wide Receivers, Linebacker Commits, Jack Coan, ND Independence

In the latest WSBT segment we talk about Notre Dame wide receivers, the 2022 linebacker class, Jack Coan and Notre Dame's role in realignment

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Jim Irizarry and Vince DeDario we discuss a number of Notre Dame and college football topics. We kicked things off by talking about the Notre Dame wide receivers then talked about the 2022 linebacker class, quarterback Jack Coan, conference realignment and Notre Dame's reaction to it.

1:55 - We open the show with some discussion about the Notre Dame wide receivers. I'm quite high on the wide receiver position and Jim asks me why, especially when you consider how little proven production is returning.

5:15 - Vince asks me to look ahead to the end of September and predict the wide receiver that we will be talking about that people aren't really talking about heading into the season.

During the two receiver questions I talk a bit about Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys III, Xavier Watts and Kevin Austin the most.

7:05 - Next we dive into analysis of the Notre Dame 2022 linebacker class, and we discuss the group and why it's so good. The class includes Josh Burnham, Jaylen Sneed, Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Nolan Ziegler.

10:40 - The conversation goes back to offense and we talk about quarterback Jack Coan. Vince asks why he's so overlooked and underappreciated nationally and why I'm so high on him coming into the season.

15:10 - We shift gears a bit and start talking conference realignment. I level some harsh criticisms on Texas and Oklahoma, but the biggest venom is saved for the Longhorns, who are proving to be an incredibly greedy organization that is going to destroy the Big 12 and is going to ruin yet another college football tradition, which are conference history.

17:28 - We discuss what the Big 12 needs to do to try and survive. Some are easy and make sense, like adding Houston, while others are going to be a lot more difficult, and will be unlikely.

19:27 - The show concludes with a discussion about what this means for Notre Dame, and whether or not these moves will force Notre Dame into a league, do they remain independent and what factors will go into their decisions.

