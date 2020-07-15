IrishBreakdown
SI-All American: DE Jason Onye Film Breakdown

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American launched its first group of evaluations for the 2021 class. Notre Dame defensive end commit Jason Onye was listed as a candidate for the SI All-American squad. 

Here is the SI All-American evaluation of Onye.

Prospect: Jason Onye
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds
School: Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken
Position: Defensive End
Committed to: Notre Dame
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Big and tall. Broad shoulders and wide chest, though upper-body not especially developed. Thick, solid thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Average speed and acceleration. Moves well in phone booth, but feet aren’t especially quick. Tight hips and ankles limit overall mobility. Functional play strength. Arrives with power as tackler.

Instincts: Good get-off at the the snap. Not afraid of contact, but best described as finesse player. Shows plenty of power when engaged. Shows effectiveness using arm length to lock out blockers. Quick to shed blockers upon diagnosing play.

Polish: Starts in low stance, but tendency to play upright. Offers little-to-no variety as pass-rusher; relies on strength and quickness. Ability to set edge unknown, but has tools to be effective.

Bottom Line: Onye has prototype length and width for a classic defensive-end prospect. Lack of speed and quick-twitch explosiveness limit his ceiling, but he still projects as productive, versatile, multi-year contributor across Notre Dame’s defensive front.

To read the full Irish Breakdown film evaluation of Onye click HERE and HERE.

