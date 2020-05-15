Trying To Make Sense of Notre Dame's Linebacker Recruiting

After missing out on a few top targets, the Notre Dame coaching staff made the decision to pass on linebacker in the 2020 class, and right now I can’t honestly point to a single linebacker that I would predict will sign with the Irish in the 2021 class. In fact, I’m not sure I could name an uncommitted linebacker the staff is making a hard run at.

Linebacker recruiting the last two cycles has been puzzling to say the least, and I’m of the opinion that it’s an unwise strategy. Yes, I said strategy, and that’s because I believe the low numbers are mostly by choice.. Whether you agree with it or not, and I disagree, there is a method to the madness for the staff. Allow me to explain.

Notre Dame signed three inside linebackers in the 2018 class that will be on the roster in 2021, and one - Jack Lamb - took a redshirt and could still be on the roster in 2022. The other two - Bo Bauer and Shayne Simon - are slated to remain on the roster through the 2021 season.

Notre Dame also signed a rover in the 2018 class (Paul Moala), and he too will be on the roster through the 2021 season.

Notre Dame landed three more inside linebackers in the 2019 class, and all three took redshirts in 2019. That means Marist Liufau, Osita Ekwonu and JD Bertrand can be on the roster through the 2023 season.

Notre Dame also signed rover Jack Kiser in 2019, and he also took a redshirt in 2019, which means he too still has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

The current starting Mike linebacker (Drew White) and the starting rover (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah) both have eligibility remaining through the 2021 season after taking redshirts as freshmen in 2017.

Here’s a look at what the 2021 depth chart would look like if everyone eligible to return actually returns (players listed by remaining eligibility, not status on the depth chart):

The way it stands right now, if everyone with eligibility returns the Irish will have seven inside linebackers (Mike, Buck) and three rovers on the 2021 roster. That’s ten linebackers at three linebacker positions.

If everything works out well, the majority of the players pan out, everyone stays healthy and no one leaves early for the NFL the 2021 linebacker depth chart should be outstanding.

The issue, however, is football rarely works out that way. White, Owusu-Koramoah, Lamb and Simon have each already suffered season-ending injuries at Notre Dame. Only White, Owusu-Koramoah, Lamb and Moala have played meaningful snaps, and only the first two backers listed have been more than situational role players. Bo Bauer has been a brilliant special teams player, but he hasn’t played many meaningful linebackers snaps.

Talented as it is, the 2019 class has combined for a combined one tackle.

Notre Dame is playing a very dangerous game with its 2021 linebacker depth chart, and it’s an even riskier game for 2022. The way it stands right now, assuming all the positives already mentioned, Notre Dame will have just five of the ten linebackers listed above on the 2022 roster. That means the two-deep will demand that at least one player from the 2021 and/or 2022 class will need to step into the two-deep.

Here's a look at the 2022 depth chart without newcomers in 2021 and/or 2022 include (players listed by remaining eligibility, not status on the depth chart):

If an injury, transfer or early departure for the NFL does in fact happen, there will be at least two first or second year players in the 2022 two-deep. Of course, Notre Dame could take a graduate transfer, but there is even more uncertainty on the transfer wire than there is when it comes to taking high school players the staff can identify as being available right now.

It could certainly work out if they pass again - or miss again - and focus on the 2022 class, but it’s not a wise strategy. The Notre Dame staff needs to land an inside linebacker and a rover in the 2021 class.

