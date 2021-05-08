Notre Dame Offers Elite 2023 Wide Receiver Brandon Inniss

Notre Dame has offered one of the nation's premier 2023 players, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss.

Inniss is ranked as the nation's No. 4 overall player by Rivals and the No. 10 player by 247Sports. Both outlets rank him as the nation's best wideout after he hauled in 28 passes for 637 yards (22.8 YPC) and five touchdowns in just eight games this past season.

Inniss attended University School in Fort Lauderdale in 2020, but he played for TRU Prep Academy in 2020 after University School canceled its season due to Covid-19 fears. Inniss has since transferred to American Heritage, one of the top programs in the state.

Inniss has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, NC State, Arkansas, South Carolina, Utah, Baylor, Louisville, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana and West Virginia.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter