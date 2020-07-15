SI-All American: CB Philip Riley Film Breakdown

SI All-American launched its first group of evaluations for the 2021 class. Notre Dame cornerback commit Jason Onye was listed as a candidate for the SI All-American squad.

Here is the SI All-American evaluation of Riley:

Prospect: Phillip Riley

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale

Committed to: Notre Dame

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long, well put together frame that could hold more weight as needed. Defined muscle in upper half.

Athleticism: Aggressive athlete who excels in coverage, both man and zone. Competed at a high-level against top-end receivers in 2019 and was effective. He does not have blazing speed, but his polished technique leaves him in a great place in cover situations. When he has to recover, he does so effectively. Can cover inside or out. Would like to see more in run support.

Instincts: Seems as if he is natural at the position. Does not take many false steps, and he reads and reacts well. He reads the receiver to determine his play on the ball/and or receiver making his success rate even higher.

Polish: High ceiling prospect who plays with a high motor and is a glove in coverage. He presses and runs well, but he has success dropping into zone. His ability to read a receiver and diagnose his next move is the strongest aspect of his game.

Bottom Line: Riley is an excellent cover corner prospect with a great frame. He possesses the required length and mentality to play on the edge at the highest level. He is well-polished in his technique and displays maturity relative to his age.

To read the Irish Breakdown evaluation of Riley and the other Notre Dame commits click HERE.

