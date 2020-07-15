IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

SI-All American: CB Philip Riley Film Breakdown

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American launched its first group of evaluations for the 2021 class. Notre Dame cornerback commit Jason Onye was listed as a candidate for the SI All-American squad. 

Here is the SI All-American evaluation of Riley:

Prospect: Phillip Riley
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale
Committed to: Notre Dame
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long, well put together frame that could hold more weight as needed. Defined muscle in upper half.

Athleticism: Aggressive athlete who excels in coverage, both man and zone. Competed at a high-level against top-end receivers in 2019 and was effective. He does not have blazing speed, but his polished technique leaves him in a great place in cover situations. When he has to recover, he does so effectively. Can cover inside or out. Would like to see more in run support.

Instincts: Seems as if he is natural at the position. Does not take many false steps, and he reads and reacts well. He reads the receiver to determine his play on the ball/and or receiver making his success rate even higher.

Polish: High ceiling prospect who plays with a high motor and is a glove in coverage. He presses and runs well, but he has success dropping into zone. His ability to read a receiver and diagnose his next move is the strongest aspect of his game.

Bottom Line: Riley is an excellent cover corner prospect with a great frame. He possesses the required length and mentality to play on the edge at the highest level. He is well-polished in his technique and displays maturity relative to his age.

To read the Irish Breakdown evaluation of Riley and the other Notre Dame commits click HERE.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Time For Notre Dame To Stop Playing Stanford

Notre Dame's current contract with Stanford ends in 2023, and the Irish need to move on from the annual rivalry at that time, if not sooner

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Top 2022 Ohio Quarterback Sees "Family Vibe" At Notre Dame

2022 Ohio quarterback Chase Harrison is already high on Notre Dame

Nathan Erbach

by

Nathan Erbach

SI All American: QB Tyler Buchner Leads List Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commits

QB Tyler Buchner leads a list of 12 Notre Dame commits that are SI All-American candidates

SI All-American

by

ndocd

Talking Tyler Buchner, Offensive Line, Recruiting And 2020 Scheduling Concerns

Talking all things Notre Dame on the Bill King Show

Bryan Driskell

by

uptown_irish

SI-All American: DE Jason Onye Film Breakdown

SI All-American offers its analysis of Notre Dame defensive end commit Jason Onye

Bryan Driskell

SI-All American: OL Blake Fisher Film Breakdown

SI All-American offers its analysis of Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher

Bryan Driskell

Ian Book Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List

The Notre Dame veteran was named a player to watch for the award that goes to the nation's top QB

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Notre Dame Doesn't Need The ACC As Much As The ACC Needs Notre Dame

Notre Dame will not be bullied into joining the ACC, or any other conference

RPalmeri

by

KevinPS

Tyler Buchner Named A MaxPreps Preseason All-American

The standout Notre Dame quarterback commit was named a first-team All-Purpose player

Bryan Driskell

Report: Big Ten Decision Means No Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

The Big Ten is expected to go to a conference-only schedule in 2020, which will impact Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish