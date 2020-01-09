2021 Recruiting: Prime Targets - Front Seven

Notre Dame needs to hit the proverbial home run with defensive recruiting. Elite talent that pushes starters. The 2021 class cannot be full of long-term projects that simply enter South Bend with raw talent. The Irish need at least five impact defensive players. Here’s a first look at the most likely candidates to meet that criteria.

Just like with the offensive side of the ball, this list will consider the following as determining factors for which players earned the right to be included within this list. This list is about players I believe are elite, Notre Dame wants, and the Irish hold a chance to sign. Each player must fit all three of those criteria.

Best Bet — Notre Dame stands a good chance to land a commitment before 2020 fall camp.

Top Three — Any one of three schools could land the prospects’ services.

In the Hunt — Notre Dame should be amongst the five schools the prospect selects his final school from.

Work to do — Notre Dame really likes the player, but it still needs to convince the prospect that Notre Dame is a viable option.

Aaron Armitage, DE, 6-4, 240, Ajax (Ont.) / Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy

The Canadian-born talent competes for one of New Jersey’s top private institutions, and that’s a major reason why Notre Dame is an option. Armitage fits the mold of an Irish prospect on and off the field. As for his recruitment, the usual suspects involved.

Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State are all recruiting the defensive end. Many feel this could be a Notre Dame versus Michigan battle. Perhaps that is true, but may I introduce one more team.

Virginia.

The Cavaliers received an unofficial visit from Armitage when Virginia hosted in-state rival Virginia Tech. Like Notre Dame, Virginia is an elite academic school. Just another team to consider here. While Notre Dame battles Virginia and other programs, another factor could play a role.

Notre Dame will be very tight on scholarship numbers for 2021. Will the Irish sign more than two defensive linemen? That’s not a lock. Hard to see Notre Dame turning down Armitage or anyone else on this list, but again, numbers will be tight. Along with the other defensive linemen on this list, whether Armitage ends up at Notre Dame could develop from an issue of timing.

Look for Armitage to take a few official visits this spring. Hard to say which exact two or three schools it will be, but it would be surprising if Notre Dame was not one of Armitage’s official visits. Could Armitage pull the trigger? Absolutely. So could a few other defensive linemen. Timing matters. Top 3

Kechaun Bennett, DE, 6-4, 220, Windsor (Conn.) / Suffield (Conn.) Suffield Academy

Bennett is a really athletic edge player that could end up with his hand in the dirt or possibly play outside linebacker. He’s a really talented athlete. With Notre Dame’s ability to drop defensive ends into coverage and rush the passer, Bennett fits in well with defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s scheme. Then again, nobody should discount the idea that Bennett could possibly transition to Buck linebacker. Unlikely, yes, but he’s an athlete. Recruiting really picked up for Bennett of late.

During the month of December, the Irish joined Penn State, Virginia Tech, Duke, West Virginia, Purdue, Rutgers, Nebraska, and Syracuse on Bennett’s offer list. Much like Armitage, Bennett attends a really good private school, making him a natural fit to transition to Notre Dame. The fit, by itself, helps me to believe that Notre Dame will be a prime contender. Much like Armitage, I expect Bennett to include Notre Dame amongst his official visits. It might be too early to pick Notre Dame as the clear-cut favorite, but I’d wager Notre Dame finishes in the final three, at the very least.

Why? He just fits the type of player Notre Dame consistently recruited and signed, over the decades. Combined with his physical talent, his academic fit makes him a natural pick to sign with Notre Dame. Top Three

Keanu Koht, DE, 6-5, 220, Vero Beach (Fla.)

This young man’s recruitment is a microcosm of traditionally elite programs. Penn State, Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, Nebraska and Alabama extended offers. The list goes on and on. It’s hard to find players with the physical presence and athleticism Koht provides, and he earned the offers. Still, he’s just now learning about the programs.

The four schools Koht knows best would be Florida, Alabama, Penn State and Auburn. He’s also very curious about Ohio State, LSU, and Notre Dame, but his recruitment from those programs is not as far along as the previous four. That will soon change for one program. Notre Dame. Koht is a top of the board prospect for the Irish, and Notre Dame is expected to see Koht at some point this January.

Why is Notre Dame interested in Koht all the way down on Space Coast of Florida? First, it’s rare that a truly elite edge rusher also holds offers from Notre Dame, Duke and Vanderbilt. Koht gets after it in the classroom and on the gridiron. Second, he’s not your typical public school kid from Florida.

Yes, in recent years Notre Dame endured issues with Florida players. This young man is not going to be the reason for a 2 a.m. phone call to Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s house. Koht is capable of making it at a school like Stanford, a school that already stopped by Vero Beach to see him, or a program down South like Auburn that’s more blue collar much the same way Vero Beach is as a town. Koht is the type of kid that helps to get Notre Dame over the top against a team like Clemson or Ohio State during a playoff game, but he’s also going to graduate from Notre Dame. For all that, the Irish will need their best recruiting effort.

For the Irish, they will have to really battle to land Koht. Competition is stiff. While he’s certainly communicated with the Irish already, his recruitment will truly begin when the Irish visit Vero Beach High School.

Koht needs to know about Notre Dame from the people that represent the institution, and he needs to know why he should spend one of his five official visits in South Bend. Those questions will be answered soon enough. Until then, just know Koht is a player Notre Dame covets. Work to Do

Jason Onye, DE, 6-5, 245, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken

Playing in Rhode Island, this young man is not as well known by recruiting fans. College coaches already took notice. Penn State, Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame, Pitt, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia offered.

This is a player with a very high ceiling. He plays hard, provides excellent length, and possesses the frame to play at 265-pounds in a couple of years. Look for Onye to end up being a strong side defensive end.

Notre Dame is one of the latest offers for Onye. Despite Notre Dame being one of his latest offers, Onye is definitely interested in the Irish. On December 9th, Onye told me “Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and Notre Dame” were the schools he was looking at. It was only a quick Twitter conversation, but that’s a good sign. Notre Dame did not extend a scholarship offer for another nine days.

The Irish need to move quickly with Onye. Penn State, especially, is going to try and wrap up his commitment before he visits a bunch of other programs. The Irish have a shot. In the Hunt

George Rooks, DL, 6-5, 260, Jersey City (N.J.) Saint Peter’s Prep

Playing for one of New Jersey’s top programs, Rooks already proved he’s one of the more advanced defensive linemen in the country. During any given play, Rooks could like up at nose guard, defensive tackle, or defensive end. His versatility helped him earn a plethora of offers.

To just name a handful, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Penn State, Auburn, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, and Virginia extended scholarships. Rooks is familiar with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston, and Notre Dame recruits Saint Peter’s Prep hard.

Three Irish players -- Shayne Simon, Justin Ademilola, and Jayson Ademilola -- played out their prep careers for Saint Peter’s Prep. Notre Dame will certainly face stiff competition to sign the Garden State standout, but the Irish already grabbed Rooks’ attention. Now the biggest question to figure out, what position will Rooks play in college?

Notre Dame believes Rooks can be a strong side defensive end, but also believes he can play inside. Rooks is open minded, but at least Notre Dame presents him with a unique situation. Due to Notre Dame’s early involvement and Rooks’ familiarity with the Notre Dame program through former teammates, look for Notre Dame to be a very strong contender. Top 3

Barrett Carter, LB, 6-1, 210, Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett

The linebacker position is the most unknown amongst all positions the Irish will recruit for 2021. Carter is one of only a handful of players that Notre Dame will definitely recruit from the outset, as he’s an electric talent on the field and great student in the classroom. As a player, he’s athletic with the speed to cover in the flat or out run a running back to the corner during a sweep. Carter is what coach Lea covets in his defense.

Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Virginia, Notre Dame and programs across the country are pursuing and already offered the Atlanta-area prospect. January will be a big month as Notre Dame goes out to see Carter and several other prospects down South. Work to Do

Zavier Carter, LB, 6-4, 195, Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter

Same last name, same type of recruitment. Carter is a long athlete that is destined to be a hybrid linebacker at the college level, despite playing defensive end for Hapeville Charter. He can really run. LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Maryland, and many other programs are after Carter.

Yet another very good student, his combination of athletic skill and academic prowess will keep Notre Dame coming after Carter. Can Notre Dame get this young man on campus this spring and/or summer? Work to Do

Raesjon Davis, LB/S, 6-1, 215, Norco (Calif.) Mater Dei

Playing for one of the top high school programs in the country, Davis knows what it is like to play top competition. He’s earned a lofty standing with coaches across the country, and offers poured in to Davis. Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Clemson, Auburn, Miami, Florida State and Nebraska are just some of his offers. This young man just started hearing from Notre Dame, much like Koht.

As I finished writing this article, Davis committed to LSU, literally. I still believe Notre Dame will go after him as will several other programs. Not sure how many southern California kids fit Baton Rouge. Just my opinion. I’ve lived in Baton Rouge, and it’s hard to adjust to (I certainly didn’t).

Notre Dame will need to give Davis and his family a reason to visit South Bend. That reason is an offer, which I will be shocked if it does not happen in short order. Notre Dame will be in the greater Los Angeles area this January, just like every other year. Mater Dei will undoubtedly be a stop to see Davis and other talented Mater Dei players.

Will Notre Dame earn that official visit? Better yet, will the Irish offer soon enough to get Davis on campus for an unofficial or camp visit? Notre Dame obviously trails LSU, but it starts with Notre Dame extending an offer. This could be a really interesting recruitment. Again, I believe programs will still come after Davis. Work to Do

Branden Jennings, LB, 6-3, 225, Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood

With being so close to Tallahassee, one should expect the ‘Noles to come after Jennings hard, especially with the new staff taking shape. Florida, Georgia, and many other programs already went after the big hitter from northern Florida. The Irish also went after Jennings, as he visited this past fall and received an offer from Notre Dame.

Getting an elite Florida prospect on campus before he concludes the fall of his junior year is huge for Notre Dame. This young man has already seen the Notre Dame campus and at least gained a glimpse of campus life and the types of players he would be communicating with on a daily basis.

When a player like Jennings has offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Stanford, Florida, and many others, it’s always going to be hard for the Irish. Still, Notre Dame already hosted Jennings. The Irish have a shot. In the Hunt