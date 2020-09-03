SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame Has One Of The Nation's Best 2021 Secondary Classes

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens wasn't hired until February, but the first-year Irish position coach immediately got to work, putting together an outstanding group of cornerbacks.

In just five months, Mickens was able to land three cornerbacks to a class that already had safety Justin Walters. SI All-American graded the nation's best secondary classes in the 2021 class, and the Notre Dame unit ranked third on the list. 

"The Irish have four players in the secondary locked in as of now. While none are inside our SI99, the quartet does project to contribute and produce in South Bend. The theme of the group is size and length as all four are at least 6-feet. Ryan Barnes is a long DB who can work as a boundary CB or play in the seams, while Chance Tucker has solid ball skills that translate over from his background as a receiver. Philip Riley has cover skills that could be suited for a Nickel role for defensive coordinator Clark Lea in sub packages. Justin Walters is a big safety who can grass as a strider on the backend, with potential to work in big nickel packages and dime personnel."

Adding depth of talent to the cornerback class was a crucial need for Notre Dame in the 2021 class, and while adding one more safety would be ideal, the current group absolutely hits the mark for the Irish staff.

SI All-American Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. and I broke down the Irish DB class yesterday on the Irish Breakdown podcast, which you can listen to here:

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Notre Dame fans it's time to take advantage of this great opportunity

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd

Former Notre Dame/NFL QB Steve Beuerlein To Join Irish Breakdown Team

Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein will be a contributor for Irish Breakdown during the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru

Notre Dame Receiver Rotation Is Getting A Makeover, Which Raises Some Questions

The Notre Dame wide receiver rotation could look a lot different than previous expected based on Brian Kelly's recent comments

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

NCAA Ruling On Eligibility Will Have A Widespread Impact For Notre Dame

Notre Dame must adapt to a recent NCAA ruling granting an additional year of eligibility to football players

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Urban Meyer Is On The Notre Dame Bandwagon

The former Notre Dame assistant and future Hall of Fame head coach thinks Notre Dame is a playoff team

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Why Would Notre Dame Move Osita Ekwonu And Kendall Abdur-Rahman To Running Back?

Diving into why Notre Dame would move sophomores Osita Ekwonu and Kendall Abdur-Rahman to running back

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Talking Notre Dame's 2021 Defensive Back Class With John Garcia Jr.

Notre Dame has a long and versatile defensive back haul in 2021 that should excite fans.

Bryan Driskell

by

John Garcia Jr.

Talking Notre Dame Running Backs, Speed On Defense And Wide Receivers

This week on WSBT Sportsbeat we focused a big chunk of our conversation on the Notre Dame running backs

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly Talks Mike Mickens, Impact On Young Notre Dame Cornerbacks

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about first-year corners coach Mike Mickens and his impact on the young corners

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Offers 2021 Hawai'i Linebacker Kahanu Kia

Notre Dame offered 2021 linebacker Kahanu Kia

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell