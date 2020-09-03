Notre Dame Has One Of The Nation's Best 2021 Secondary Classes

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens wasn't hired until February, but the first-year Irish position coach immediately got to work, putting together an outstanding group of cornerbacks.

In just five months, Mickens was able to land three cornerbacks to a class that already had safety Justin Walters. SI All-American graded the nation's best secondary classes in the 2021 class, and the Notre Dame unit ranked third on the list.

"The Irish have four players in the secondary locked in as of now. While none are inside our SI99, the quartet does project to contribute and produce in South Bend. The theme of the group is size and length as all four are at least 6-feet. Ryan Barnes is a long DB who can work as a boundary CB or play in the seams, while Chance Tucker has solid ball skills that translate over from his background as a receiver. Philip Riley has cover skills that could be suited for a Nickel role for defensive coordinator Clark Lea in sub packages. Justin Walters is a big safety who can grass as a strider on the backend, with potential to work in big nickel packages and dime personnel."

Adding depth of talent to the cornerback class was a crucial need for Notre Dame in the 2021 class, and while adding one more safety would be ideal, the current group absolutely hits the mark for the Irish staff.

SI All-American Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. and I broke down the Irish DB class yesterday on the Irish Breakdown podcast, which you can listen to here:

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter