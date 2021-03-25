Breaking Down The Notre Dame Recruiting Dream Class On Offense

The latest Irish Breakdown episode looks at the ideal dream class for Notre Dame on offense in the 2022 class

Notre Dame has certainly closed the talent gap with programs like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, but more work is needed, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Head coach Brian Kelly has commented often about the lack of playmakers on that side of the ball.

That means the Fighting Irish must land a lot of playmakers on that side of the ball in the 2022 class, but also continue loading up at positions that are already strong (offensive line, tight end).

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast goes position by position and talks about the players the Notre Dame staff must land at each spot to land that kind of elite "dream class" the program needs to erase whatever gap still exists.

This podcast followed an article that was previously published at Irish Breakdown, but there are some new names on the board now compared to when this article was published. You can read that article HERE.

The breakdown begins with analysis of the six Notre Dame commits and discusses which players would be in the dream class even if they weren't already committed. That is followed by discussion of the "Big Three" at running back, the needs at wide receiver, the tight end who could move the needle and the offensive line class that would be key to making this an elite offensive class.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter