2023 DE Jalen Thompson Enthused By Notre Dame Offer

Over the past several weeks, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech defensive end Jalen Thompson has been one of the fastest rising sophomores in the Midwest. Before Feb. 10, Thompson did not have a single Division 1 offer for football, but now the 6-4, 245-pound pass rusher holds 11 offers with schools such as Notre Dame, Michigan and Michigan State now in the mix.

Thompson did not enter the 2020 season as a first stringer for the Technicians, but he quickly worked his way into the starting lineup and produced to the tune of 32 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. As a result, the Fighting Irish extended a scholarship to Thompson on Feb. 17, and the 2023 prospect has fond memories of how the interaction transpired.

“The way the coach reached out to me, I really liked that,” Thompson told Irish Breakdown. “One of our players, one of his family members went to Notre Dame and now he's in the NFL. He was able to tell me about Notre Dame over the phone.”

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

As Thompson mentioned, Khalid Kareem hails from Southeastern Michigan and is currently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but he played for the Fighting Irish in college. With that background, Kareem reached out to Thompson and was able to share parts of his time in South Bend with the strong-side defensive end.

“He was telling me that the little stuff is what matters to them the most,” Thompson said of his talk with Kareem. “He said make sure I'm on time for everything. He said it's going to be fun and that they like to push you [to be the best].”

When Thompson picked up his offer from Notre Dame, he had an opportunity to talk with the school's coaching staff, notably the program's defensive line coach about what his future could look like as a member of the Fighting Irish.

“They've been telling me they want to be able to get to know me and my family even if I pick them or not," Thompson noted. "They really want to show love to me, and I've talked to Coach [Mike] Elston.”

Since Thompson is a 2023 prospect the Irish staff cannot reach out to him directly. The interactions he's had with the Notre Dame staff involve Thompson making contact, which speaks to his early interest in the Irish program.

In terms of his scholarships from in-state schools Michigan and Michigan State, Thompson was caught off guard by the news, especially since they marked his second and sixth offers.

“I was super surprised because those very big schools, every year they are probably in the top 20, so plus that is where I grew up watching people in college play,” Thompson remarked. “It was very inspirational. I was very excited.”

As soon as the dead period ends, Thompson is planning to make the rounds to visit some of the schools that have offered him already. Among the schools on his must-visit list, Thompson is looking forward to stepping on campus at Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Toledo.

Until then, Thompson is prepping for the start of his junior campaign by becoming a regular in ladder drills in addition to the time he spends in the weight room lifting with his Cass Tech teammates. The goal for Thompson is to win the state finals this year, and he's determined to make that happen with an offseason full of training as the foundation for the season to come.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @EricRutterSI

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter