Notre Dame Makes Final 7 For Elite Defensive Lineman

Notre Dame is looking to to finish its already outstanding 2022 defensive class with elite players, and the Irish have made the list of final seven schools for one of the nation's best defensive lineman, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral star Anthony Lucas.

Notre Dame made the list along with Alabama, LSU, Miami, USC, Oregon and Texas A&M.

The 6-5, 280-pound lineman is an incredibly talented and versatile defender. Notre Dame is recruiting him to play defensive end, but what makes him unique is that he could dominate as a big or a three-technique in the Fighting Irish defense.

Lucas visited Notre Dame in June and things went quite well, but the Irish are in a battle to land him. Miami, Alabama and Texas A&M have all been considered the perceived leader for Lucas at one point or another, and Notre Dame has held that honor at times as well.

Here is my film analysis of Lucas:

"Lucas is an intriguing player, and for a defense like Notre Dame, which will value versatility from its big men under new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, a player like Lucas is even more valuable than your typical top-ranked defensive tackle.

"Lucas has the skillset to thrive inside as a three-technique, but he also has the combination of athleticism, length and playmaking ability to play in a five-technique alignment as a big end in a three-down front as well. Lucas wouldn't be a one-dimensional run defender on the edge either.

"Notre Dame also likes defensive linemen with top-notch length, and from what I can see on film the Chaparral standout has outstanding length. Lucas also has a thick lower body and the kind of frame that should allow him to reshape his upper body and add some good weight.

"Lucas has some of the best hands I've seen in the 2022 class. They are fast and extremely powerful. His timing with his hands is outstanding, and his ability to lock blockers off his body is impressive. Even more impressive is what Lucas does when he is trying to get around a defender, that is where you see his hand talent at its best.

"The Chaparral star is a quality athlete for his size, which adds to his versatility. Lucas gets off the line quickly, shows strong agility, impressive lateral quickness for a big man and the ability to redirect that is as good as you'll see from an interior defender. As his pad level improves you'll see Lucas make more and more plays."

