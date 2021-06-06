Notre Dame Recruiting: Breaking Down The 2022 Offensive Line Board

Notre Dame has an opportunity to land an outstanding offensive line group in the 2022 class. The Irish staff will have to finish well, but the board is in place that a strong finish will in fact allow position coach Jeff Quinn and the rest of the offensive staff to land a special group of big boys.

In the Irish Breakdown video podcast below we break down the film and talk about the latest in the recruitment for the top blockers on the Notre Dame board.

The show kicks off with a look at the needs in the class and what I look for when I break down offensive line film. That is followed by a film breakdown of Notre Dame commits Joey Tanona and Ty Chan.

Following a look at the Irish commits we talk about the offensive tackles on the board. Here are the three tackles that Notre Dame is pushing for that we discuss in this breakdown:

Jake Taylor, 6-5, 280, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

Zach Rice, 6-6, 305, Lynchburg (Va.) Lynchburg Christian

Joe Brunner, 6-6, 305, Whitefish Bay (Wisc.) High School

Here are the interior blockers that we break down, and right now Notre Dame is in very good shape with both players:

Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 280, Fond Du Lac (Wisc.) St. Marys Springs

Carson Hinzman, 6-4, 280, Hammond (Wisc.) St. Croix Central



Following the break down we spend time answering Irish Breakdown listener questions. Most of the questions focused on the offensive line but we ventured into some other topics during the show.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter