Notre Dame Recruiting: Breaking Down The 2022 Offensive Line Board
Notre Dame has an opportunity to land an outstanding offensive line group in the 2022 class. The Irish staff will have to finish well, but the board is in place that a strong finish will in fact allow position coach Jeff Quinn and the rest of the offensive staff to land a special group of big boys.
In the Irish Breakdown video podcast below we break down the film and talk about the latest in the recruitment for the top blockers on the Notre Dame board.
The show kicks off with a look at the needs in the class and what I look for when I break down offensive line film. That is followed by a film breakdown of Notre Dame commits Joey Tanona and Ty Chan.
Following a look at the Irish commits we talk about the offensive tackles on the board. Here are the three tackles that Notre Dame is pushing for that we discuss in this breakdown:
Jake Taylor, 6-5, 280, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman
Zach Rice, 6-6, 305, Lynchburg (Va.) Lynchburg Christian
Joe Brunner, 6-6, 305, Whitefish Bay (Wisc.) High School
Here are the interior blockers that we break down, and right now Notre Dame is in very good shape with both players:
Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 280, Fond Du Lac (Wisc.) St. Marys Springs
Carson Hinzman, 6-4, 280, Hammond (Wisc.) St. Croix Central
Following the break down we spend time answering Irish Breakdown listener questions. Most of the questions focused on the offensive line but we ventured into some other topics during the show.
