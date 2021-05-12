Breaking Down The 2022 Notre Dame Running Back Board

Notre Dame already has one talented running back in the 2022 class after landing Texas standout Jadarian Price. The Irish isn't done yet, and the hope is that they can land one more talented runner in the class.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast I dive into Notre Dame running back recruiting in the 2022 cycle. I show why Notre Dame is looking for two backs in the class, why it could get away with just one and break down the film of the "big three" backs on the board - Dallan Hayden, Nicholas Singleton, Gavin Sawchuk, and talk about where things stand with each back from a recruiting standpoint.

This was a live podcast, so following the analysis of running back recruiting we have a Q&A sessions with Irish Breakdown listeners. We covered a very long list of topics that included Jordan Johnson's decision to transfer to Central Florida, Notre Dame's incoming running backs, the importance of the running back position, wide receiver Kevin Austin, going after transfers and much, much more.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter