Breaking Down The 2022 Notre Dame Running Back Board

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast I dive into Notre Dame's 2022 running back board and then answer listener questions
Notre Dame already has one talented running back in the 2022 class after landing Texas standout Jadarian Price. The Irish isn't done yet, and the hope is that they can land one more talented runner in the class. 

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast I dive into Notre Dame running back recruiting in the 2022 cycle. I show why Notre Dame is looking for two backs in the class, why it could get away with just one and break down the film of the "big three" backs on the board - Dallan Hayden, Nicholas Singleton, Gavin Sawchuk, and talk about where things stand with each back from a recruiting standpoint.

This was a live podcast, so following the analysis of running back recruiting we have a Q&A sessions with Irish Breakdown listeners. We covered a very long list of topics that included Jordan Johnson's decision to transfer to Central Florida, Notre Dame's incoming running backs, the importance of the running back position, wide receiver Kevin Austin, going after transfers and much, much more.

