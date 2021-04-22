Breaking The Notre Dame Wide Receiver Board For 2022

In the latest recruiting podcast Irish Breakdown dives into the Notre Dame wide receiver board or the 2022 class

Notre Dame is off to a strong start when it comes to recruiting the 2022 class, but one position that has many Fighting Irish fans concerned, for good reason.

The good news is Notre Dame has the players on the board to finish the 2022 class off in very, very impressive fashion. The key, however, will be finishing strong.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we dove into the 2022 wide receiver board. We talk about the needs in the class, the importance of landing a certain slot player from the state of Virginia and the impressive board of outside receivers. We discuss what players are key to Notre Dame landing a top receiver board and where things stand with those recruits.

Following analysis of the board and discussion on the latest with wide receiver recruiting we have a live question and answer session about Notre Dame recruiting in general.

You can listen to the podcast above, or you can watch the show here.

NOTE: The first two minutes were muted due to my cord became disconnected. It was corrected around the 2:00​ mark and I started the show over at that point.

Related Content

IB Notre Dame Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter