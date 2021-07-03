Breaking Down The Commitment Of Jayden Bellamy To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has the nation's best group of defensive commits in the 2022 class, and the group just got better with the commitment of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back Jayden Bellamy to the Irish.

In our latest podcast we break down what this commitment means for Notre Dame.

The show begins with a breakdown of what this commitment means for Notre Dame. We also talk about how Bellamy fits into the Irish defense, with an emphasis on his versatility. We break down film next and then talk about what's next when it comes to defensive back recruiting in the 2022 class.

As always we finish the show with a Q&A with Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

Jayden Bellamy Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: DB Jayden Bellamy To Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter