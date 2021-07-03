Breaking Down The Commitment Of Jayden Bellamy To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has the nation's best group of defensive commits in the 2022 class, and the group just got better with the commitment of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back Jayden Bellamy to the Irish.
In our latest podcast we break down what this commitment means for Notre Dame.
The show begins with a breakdown of what this commitment means for Notre Dame. We also talk about how Bellamy fits into the Irish defense, with an emphasis on his versatility. We break down film next and then talk about what's next when it comes to defensive back recruiting in the 2022 class.
As always we finish the show with a Q&A with Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.
Jayden Bellamy Commits To Notre Dame
Class Impact: DB Jayden Bellamy To Notre Dame
