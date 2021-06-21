Top Offensive Lineman Carson Hinzman Breaks Down Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame held its second official visit weekend of the summer and one of the top players on campus was Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central offensive lineman Carson Hinzman. While most prospects are making their first trip to campus, but for Hinzman this was visit number three.

It had been awhile for Hinzman, but the official visit allowed him to certainly have his most in-depth visit to the Notre Dame campus.

“I thought it was really good, we got to put a lot of names to faces,” Hinzman said of his visit. “I got to talk with the players, which I thought was really cool because learning their side is important.”

Being able to spend time around coaches, players and other individuals that make up the Notre Dame program was a key part of the visit for the standout blocker who ranks as the nation's No. 88 overall player according to Rivals.

“I thought one of the most unique things, and this will sound cliche, but it is the people,” explained the 6-4, 280-pound offensive lineman. “When we were talking about the people in your dorms, those [students] are really, really putting in the time and work to get into Notre Dame. Those are the kind of people you’ll be around [on campus].”

Notre Dame also went into details with recruits about the changes that are coming to college football, and how the Irish program plans to utilize them on behalf of the players.

“You look at how far they are advanced in the NIL, that was really cool,” Hinzman said, referring to the name, image and likeness change that is coming to college football. “They are big into branding and how you brand yourself, along with their mental health, that was really cool.”

Hinzman has known Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn since he was a freshman. During his visit her certainly got to spend time with the Fighting Irish offensive line coach, but it was offensive coordinator Tommy Rees that really stood out to Hinzman.

“We had a really, really good conversation with Coach Rees about why [they want me],” Hinzman explained. “He just talked about their culture and the drive there and the people they want in the room. To me that made sense. Coach Rees is a really, really great guy, I really respect him.

“Coach Quinn stressed the importance of their athletic excellence, going to the playoff every year along with the academics,” continued Hinzman. “He kept pushing how those two together will make you really successful in the future.”

Hinzman plays guard for his St. Croix Central squad but Notre Dame sees him as their center of the future.

“Coach Rees and Coach Quinn have stressed that I’ll [have a chance] to be the next center after [Jarrett Patterson] if I happen to go there,” said the standout blocker. “Obviously, that’s a big opportunity to fill that role.”

Hinzman also got to spend time with Patterson and other Notre Dame linemen like Joshua Lugg, Tosh Baker, Rocco Spinder and Blake Fisher. Being able to spend time with the players was an important part of his visit, as was meeting with current Notre Dame commits that were on campus.

“I got to talk with the players, which I thought was really cool,” Hinzman stated. “Learning their side is the most important [part of the visit] … I thought a good thing as well was meeting with other recruits; meeting Steve Angeli and Holden Staes, those guys are great too.”

To sum it up the Fighting Irish solidified their place as a major factor in Hinzman’s recruitment, which could be winding down this summer.

“I thought they did really well with me and my family,” said Hinzman, who made the visit with his father, mother and two sisters.

Hinzman said if he is certain of his decision he will make his decision this summer, which is the goal. If after his visits he’s not completely locked into a school he might decide to take unofficial visits during the fall during game weekends. Either way, expect Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Iowa to be the schools with the best shot to add this talented blocker to their class.

