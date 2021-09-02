Class Impact: TE Cooper Flanagan Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan. It's a big pickup for the Irish, so let's take a look at how the commitment of Flanagan impacts the Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class and the Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Flanagan is the fourth player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class and the first offensive player. He is also the third Top 100 recruit to pledge to the Fighting Irish, with Flanagan joining defensive ends Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon. The Irish also have talented safety Adon Shuler in the class.

Notre Dame has signed two tight ends in the 2020 and 2021 classes, and the staff has commitments from a pair of tight ends in the 2022 class as well. Despite that success the Irish seem to be zeroing in on two more tight ends in the 2023 class, and Flanagan is a strong strong to that two-man haul.

Right now, even with Michael Mayer going pro after his junior season (for the sake of argument), Notre Dame would still project to have five tight ends on the roster when the 2023 class arrives, so there's a chance the Irish might only be able to land one tight end. Should Notre Dame only land one tight end in the 2023 class that one player needed to be a standout, and Flanagan is that kind of player.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Flanagan is a bit of a throwback, or traditional tight end in that he's big, a strong run blocker and a guy who does more damage on the short to intermediate zones.

At 6-5 and 230 pounds he already has outstanding size for a tight end. You see him playing physical football even as a sophomore, with Flanagan showing the ability to play with good pad level, a strong initial punch, great leg drive and the ability to dominate in the run game as he cleans up his technique and continues to mature.

Flanagan isn't a vertical threat like many "modern" tight ends, but he comes off the line well and he can quickly get into the seams. The De La Salle standout is a quality route runner that shows a good feel for finding soft spots in the zone and he's sharp getting in and out of his cuts. He'll continue developing as a route runner and it will make him an even more effective pass game weapon.

His ball skills and hands are impressive, and Flanagan's size and length gives him a great catch radius. In the Notre Dame offense he'll first fit into the attached tight end spot, where he can thrive in the run game and in the middle of the field.

He's a good enough route runner to do damage in the slot, but to become more impactful in that part of the game he'll need to gain a bit more burst, something that could certainly happen when you consider that Flanagan is still young and growing into his body.

