Notre Dame Recruiting Class Keeps Rolling With JaDon Blair
It had been a couple quiet weeks for the Irish.
They hadn't secured a commitment since late May, and, having already logged 22 commitments and sporting the nation's third best recruiting class, it seemed the Irish may have been running out of steam.
Then came JaDon Blair.
The 6-foot-4 prospect out of North Carolina made Notre Dame fans sweat for a second, feigning to put on both Michigan and Penn State hats before ultimately donning an ND cap, cementing a significant recruiting win for the Irish.
Even before Blair's decision, Marcus Freeman had already accrued an abundance of riches for his incoming secondary. Blair will be the fourth four-star defensive back and seventh defensive back overall to commit to the Irish in the 2025 class.
Furthermore, despite being the 13th highest-rated safety in the country, Blair will join Notre Dame as the presumptive third-best safety in his class, trailing fellow elite Irish safety commits Ivan Taylor and Dallas Golden in national rankings.
Blair's enormous frame and elite tackling ability make him a versatile player who could easily develop into a free safety, box safety, or even nickel linebacker role for the Irish in the coming years.
Blair is just the most recent win for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame, and Irish fans should rightfully expect the hits to keep on coming.