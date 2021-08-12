Notre Dame's 2022 Class Will Ultimately Be Judged By The Finish

Notre Dame currently has the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to Rivals and the No. 2 overall class according to 247Sports. As long as Notre Dame holds the current staff together the Irish will have one of the nation's 10 best classes and could perhaps push for a top five spot.

If Notre Dame wants to truly close the gap on the teams winning titles the staff must finish this class off on an even stronger note. That means this class will ultimately be judged on how it finishes, which I broke down in our latest Irish Breakdown podcast.

In this episode I break down the class and talk about the remaining needs. I go over the latest with the uncommitted players and break down who the priorities need to be if Notre Dame is going to finish this class off with a bang.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter