Notre Dame's 2022 Class Will Ultimately Be Judged By The Finish

Notre Dame's highly ranked 2022 recruiting class will ultimately be judged by how the staff finishes things off
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame currently has the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to Rivals and the No. 2 overall class according to 247Sports. As long as Notre Dame holds the current staff together the Irish will have one of the nation's 10 best classes and could perhaps push for a top five spot.

If Notre Dame wants to truly close the gap on the teams winning titles the staff must finish this class off on an even stronger note. That means this class will ultimately be judged on how it finishes, which I broke down in our latest Irish Breakdown podcast.

In this episode I break down the class and talk about the remaining needs. I go over the latest with the uncommitted players and break down who the priorities need to be if Notre Dame is going to finish this class off with a bang.

