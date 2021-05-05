Notre Dame CB Commit Jaden Mickey Named 1st Team All-State In California

Notre Dame 2022 cornerback commit Jaden Mickey was named a first-team All-State player after the spring season in California

Notre Dame 2022 cornerback Jaden Mickey earned first-team All-State honors from MaxPreps after a dominant junior season in California. The state canceled the fall season and played in the spring, and the Corona (Calif.) Centennial cover man made a huge jump in play despite the season being shortened.

The All-State teams were made up of 2021, 2022 and 2023 players, and Mickey's outstanding junior season earned him a spot on the list.

"The Inland Empire power has produced some big-time defensive backs and Mickey is next up." - MaxPreps

Mickey showed improved size, speed and quickness, and those traits made the instinctive young defender far more productive on the ball. His man skills showed a big jump and his physicality in the run game was impressive.

Notre Dame 2022 wide receiver target CJ Williams was named a second-team All-State player, as did 2022 linebacker target Niuafe Tuihalamaka.

