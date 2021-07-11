DE Darren Agu Decommits From Notre Dame

Notre Dame has lost 2022 defensive end Darren Agu, who has announced his decision to decommit from the Irish program.

Notre Dame beat out Alabama to land his commitment, which gave Notre Dame three very talented ends in the 2022 class, with Agu joining Tyson Ford and Aiden Gobaira. Notre Dame has also since landed 2023 standouts Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon.

I do not expect Notre Dame to try and convince Agu to rejoin the class. Instead, I expect the Irish to focus even harder on landing elite 2022 defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, a player the Irish staff covets a great deal, and a player that wants an opportunity to play end.

With Agu no longer in the class this makes the end argument for Notre Dame even stronger with Lucas.

Agu decommitting to the staff also opened up an opportunity for Notre Dame to offer 2022 defensive tackle Hero Kanu, who has since placed the Irish in his list of Top 10 schools.

