Elite 2023 Linebacker Has Notre Dame In His Final Group

It's not often that Notre Dame has an elite prospects that isn't a lineman, but that is the case in 2023 as Merrilville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen is considered one of the nation's best prospects. Just a rising junior, Bowen is already narrowing down his recruiting options, and Notre Dame made the cut.

Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina, NC State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Indiana all made the cut for the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker.

Bowen is also an elite baseball player that is looking to play both spots in college. Notre Dame, of course, has had a number of prominent football players also shine on the diamond, including most recently tight end Cole Kmet.

Bowen is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 25 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite ranking. Notre Dame is expected to be a top contender for Bowen, but programs like Clemson, LSU and other SEC schools are making the Irish work hard to land him.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter