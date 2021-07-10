Sports Illustrated home
Elite 2023 Linebacker Has Notre Dame In His Final Group

Elite 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen has listed Notre Dame among his final schools for consideration
Author:
Publish date:

It's not often that Notre Dame has an elite prospects that isn't a lineman, but that is the case in 2023 as Merrilville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen is considered one of the nation's best prospects. Just a rising junior, Bowen is already narrowing down his recruiting options, and Notre Dame made the cut.

Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina, NC State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Indiana all made the cut for the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker.

Bowen is also an elite baseball player that is looking to play both spots in college. Notre Dame, of course, has had a number of prominent football players also shine on the diamond, including most recently tight end Cole Kmet

Bowen is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 25 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite ranking. Notre Dame is expected to be a top contender for Bowen, but programs like Clemson, LSU and other SEC schools are making the Irish work hard to land him.

