Notre Dame Is An Early Leader For Standout 2024 Wide Receiver

Notre Dame has a very long and successful history recruiting the state of California. Recently we've seen players like Isaiah Foskey, Jarrett Patterson and Tyler Buchner come from the state, and Notre Dame signed Golden State natives Jaden Mickey and Niuafe Tuihalamaka in the 2022 class.

One school in California that hasn't been as good to the Irish is national powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Notre Dame had a commitment from Mater Dei standout CJ Williams in the 2022 class, but he flipped to USC late in the game.

That has not deterred the Notre Dame staff from continuing to go back in, as the Irish are pursuing 2024 wide receiver Jack Ressler. Notre Dame has started building that relationship, and Ressler has been impressed thus far.

“Notre Dame is a school that is big on academics and football," Ressler told Irish Breakdown. "Those things to me are very important in a school and Notre Dame offers that in a big way. The culture in a school is very important to me. Saying that I love playing on the big stage and thrive under the bright lights. Academics are important to me as well.”

Ressler became a contributor for one of the top programs in high school football as a sophomore, finishing second on the team with 33 receptions. He would turn those 33 receptions into 310 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the 12-0 state champion Monarchs.

Not many sophomores get that much action for Mater Dei.

The 5-11, 180-pounder has enjoyed the recruiting process thus far. Prior to the dead period, it was chaotic around Mater Dei. Now, Ressler has begun making his own rounds - with more to come.

“The recruiting process has been great,” Ressler explained. “I've had the opportunity to travel to Oregon, OleMiss and Notre Dame. I had the chance to visit USC as well. I will definitely be visiting more schools in the near future.”

While he has already been on campus in South Bend once, it’s a great sign that Ressler already plans to get back.

“I will definitely like to visit Notre Dame again. I don’t have a specific date set yet but I will be out very soon.”

It is especially positive where you consider that the talented pass catcher hasn’t had an opportunity to get to know the new coaching staff on a deeper level. That is a priority in the future.

“I have not had the opportunity to meet the new coaching staff yet, but I look forward to making the trip out there to do that soon,” Ressler replied.

Although just finishing up his sophomore campaign, Ressler already holds 14 reported offers. His early prospective schools include Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Florida State, Ole Miss, Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Tennessee.

Early on in the process, Ressler currently does not have a ranking on any of the major recruiting platforms. As his offer list would indicate, that will change rather quickly.

By all indications, the fit makes sense from every layer. From an on field perspective, Ressler brings a lot to his prospective team as a player.

“I’m a player who you can always count on no matter the circumstances,” Ressler said. “Not only do I play football at a high level, my mindset is what separates me from others. No matter where I go, I will outwork everyone.”

So far, Notre Dame has made quite the impact. It’s early so things could change quickly - and most likely will. The West Coast is trying to cling on to the talented playmaker, as is a certain SEC high powered offense.

“All the schools have been doing a great job, but as of right now some early leaders are USC, Oregon, Ole Miss and Notre Dame.”

This is a recruitment that has barely begun. Still, it’s hard to not be encouraged by where it is early. Look for Notre Dame to attempt to pry into Mater Dei in the future, specifically in 2024 for the talented Ressler.