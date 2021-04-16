Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore Is An Early Priority For Notre Dame

The Under Armour Camp in Columbus drew top prospects from across the Midwest out to Fortress Obetz on Sunday, and 2023 Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore was one of the more high profile recruits in attendance.

Standing at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Moore is a five-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, and the word on his talent has been out for years now. From a purely physical perspective, Moore is a little bit lanky, but that sure does not stop him from putting some zip on the football. Moore has a strong arm for his age and let it rip at the camp before ultimately walking away with an invite to the UA Future 50 camp.

After the camp, Moore talked about his offseason training and the latest in his recruitment, but the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the '23 cycle kept a lot of his cards close to his vest. For such a young prospect, Moore is polished when it comes to the media since he's been a known commodity for years now, but he did leave a few hints about his college recruitment.

First, Moore mentioned that all schools are talking to MLK head coach Ty Spence when it comes to the talented sophomore signal caller. That separation helps the Moore camp get a handle on which schools are worth pursuing, which is a topic that will come up soon as Moore plans out his visit schedule for after the dead period.

“Coach Spence is going to be involved, but that's going to be between me and my dad,” Moore said. “He takes care of me, so we want to plan out out trips. He's going to be the person that's in control of it.”

With over 20 offers to his name, Moore could really head to any part of the country and wind up near some schools that are interested in him. However, a more likely approach would be one that takes him nearby schools in the Midwest, programs like Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame that have been making advances for a while now.

In terms of the Fighting Irish, Moore is one of two quarterbacks in his class to hold an offer from Notre Dame, so he is absolutely a priority for the coaching staff in the 2023 cycle.

“Notre Dame, when they offered me I was really blessed,” Moore said. “It's a prestigious program and a winning school. I'm really just blessed that they offered me. I love that school.”

When it comes down to the factors that will be most influential in his recruitment, Moore mentioned that he requires a quality coaching staff, a winning football program and a place that feels like home, so all pretty standard points of interest as far as recruits go.

Here is a breakdown of Moore's performance from Sunday courtesy of Bryan Driskell:

"Moore is one of the top quarterbacks in the country regardless of class, and that was on display this weekend. It was a windy and rainy day, but Moore was able to handle the elements effectively. That is due in part to his quick, compact delivery, natural arm strength and the fact he spins the ball at a high rate, which helps his throws cut through the wind.

"At times Moore rushed his release, but for the most part he showed impressive timing, good velocity and accuracy as a passer. Moore is deadly on short to intermediate throws and shows above-average downfield arm strength that will keep getting better and better as he continues to develop physically."

According to 247Sports, Moore passed for 2,731 yards and 33 touchdowns as a sophomore.

