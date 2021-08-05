Notre Dame Lands Five Commits In The SI All-American SI99 Rankings

Five Notre Dame commits in the 2022 recruiting class landed in the SI99 rankings from SI All-American

SI All-American released its first installment of its SI99 rankings for the Class of 2022, and Notre Dame had five commits make the first edition.

Notre Dame's newest commitment is also its highest ranked, with Vancouver (Wash.) Union star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather checking in as the nation's No. 46 overall player. SI All-American has Merriweather ranked higher than any other recruiting service. Merriweather is ranked as the No. 4 outside receiver and No. 7 overall wide receiver in the class.

Hilton Head (S.C.) High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed cracked the rankings at No. 62. Sneed is the fifth ranked linebacker in the SI All-American rankings. Another Notre Dame linebacker - Traverse City (Mich.) Central athlete Josh Burnham - also cracked the SI99, ranking No. 84 in the first installment of the rankings.

Notre Dame is the only program in the country with more than one linebacker in the SI99.

Naples (Fla.) High School cornerback Devin Moore ranks No. 84 in the SI99 list. This is by far the highest ranked for Moore, who also ranked as the 10th best cornerback in the country in the SI99 rankings.

Rounding out the list is St. Louis (Mo.) John Burrough defensive end Tyson Ford, who cracked the rankings at No. 98 nationally. Ford is one of four Notre Dame defensive commits to crack the SI99, with only Clemson (5) having more defensive player in the rankings.

Notre Dame is tied with Ohio State for the third most SI99 commits, trailing only Clemson (8) and Alabama (6).

There are several Notre Dame prospects also in the first edition of the 2022 SI99.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams is slated to make a commitment to either Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas, USC or Stanford on Sunday. Williams is ranked No. 88 in the SI All-American rankings. If Notre Dame is able to land Williams it would tie the Irish with Alabama for the second most SI99 commitments.

Here are other Notre Dame targets in the SI99:

No. 19 - Anthony Lucas, DL

No. 35 - Xavier Nwankpa, S

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter