Notre Dame Recruiting Hot Board: Offense

With semesters winding down and June visits coming up in the very near future there hasn't been much movement on the recruiting trail in the last couple of weeks. Below is the latest when it comes to Notre Dame offensive recruiting in the 2022 class since our update two weeks ago.

Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster tight end Holden Staes was removed from the hot board after he committed to Notre Dame just a day after we placed him at the very top of the list of players the Irish were in great shape for.

Prospects will be broken into four different categories (categories will be explained below), and we'll talk about what direction the Irish are trending with each prospect in those categories.

HOT

Billy Schrauth, Offensive Line - According to 247Sports, Schrauth has set up visits to Wisconsin (June 3-5) and Ohio State (June 15-17), which will be sandwiched around his visit to Notre Dame on June 11-13. According to our sources the talented Wisconsin guard is expected to go public with a decision shortly after his visits are completed. Notre Dame is in great, great position for the talented blocker. Trending: Way Up

Carson Hinzman, Offensive Line - Penn State and Alabama are pushing to get visits from Hinzman, who already has visits set up to Notre Dame (June 18-20), Wisconsin (June 4-6) and Iowa (June 25-27). Notre Dame is in strong position here, but the Irish aren't alone. While I'm extremely confident Notre Dame gets Schrauth, there is still a lot of work to be done with Hinzman. Trending: Up

GROWING CONFIDENCE

CJ Williams, Wide Receiver - Notre Dame will get Williams on campus the weekend of June 25-27. After some track commitments forced him to cancel June visits to Ohio State and Texas, the Notre Dame visit is currently the only summer visit set up for Williams at this time. That means one of two scenarios will happen. One is that Notre Dame blows him away and he realizes that is the place for him, and he ends his recruitment. Two is he loves the visit but decides he's not ready to commit and takes visits to Ohio State, Texas and Alabama during the fall. Trending: Up

Jake Taylor, Offensive Line - Taylor has set up visits for his final three schools. He'll be at Alabama from June 4-6, Notre Dame from June 11-13 and Oklahoma from June 18-20. Notre Dame getting him on campus before he goes to Oklahoma is important, as the Sooners head into the visit season as his perceived leader. Trending: Same

Joe Brunner, Offensive Line - Brunner is one of three high-ranked offensive linemen from Wisconsin to be high on Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are considered one of his top three programs along with the Badgers and Ohio State. He visits Wisconsin on June 4-6 and Ohio State on June 11-13. Notre Dame gets the last crack at Brunner, which could be a plus in this instance as the Irish will be allowed to make the last impression. I'm not as sold on Notre Dame being in position to land him as I am with Schrauth or Hinzman, but the Irish are certainly within striking distance. Trending: Same

WORK TO DO

Dallan Hayden, Running Back - Hayden has visits set up to Illinois (June 4-6), Notre Dame (June 11-13) and Ohio State (June 18-20). Ohio State is considered his leader but the Irish have been charging hard. Getting him on campus before his visit to Columbus should be a big plus for the Irish coaching staff. Trending: Same

Nicholas Singleton, Running Back - Singleton has visits scheduled for Wisconsin (June 4-6), Penn State (June 11-13), Notre Dame (June 18-20) and Alabama (June 25-27). Ohio State moved on from Singleton, so that's one less suitor. Penn State and Alabama seem to be trending positively for Singleton at the moment, but Notre Dame will get its chance in June to get back into the top spot. Trending: Slightly Down

Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back - The Colorado speedster has visits set up to USC (June 4-6), Ohio State (June 11-13), Oklahoma (June 18-20) and Notre Dame (June 25-27). Oklahoma has been considered his leader for some time, but the Irish have been making a hard push. If Notre Dame can ensure that he gets to campus following his visit to Norman, Okla. the Irish should have a shot. Notre Dame will get Hayden and Singleton on campus first, so they should have a strong idea where they stand with those two backs. If they feel they are fading with those two backs the staff could easily push even harder for Sawchuk than they already are. Trending: Up

Quinshon Judkins, Running Back - I really don't know much about where things stand with Judkins other than the fact they are in his Top 7 and that he's talked about setting up a visit. Trending: Unknown

Tobias Merriweather, Wide Receiver - As I said in my previous offensive hot board, if Merriweather decided to make a decision this summer I would feel really good about Notre Dame winning this battle. If he goes with his current plan of waiting until January to decide programs like Stanford, USC, Oregon, Washington and UCLA will have a shot to out-recruit the Irish. The other fear is that programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, etc. could get into the mix and make it very interesting. I'm sure Notre Dame will try to convince him to jump on board early, but that could be a tough sell. Trending: Up

Xayvion Bradshaw, Wide Receiver - I know that Notre Dame is making a big push for Bradshaw and I know that he has expressed a great deal of interest in the Irish program. Beyond that Bradshaw doesn't communicate much so I don't yet know just how good of a position Notre Dame is in. Trending: Stagnant

Taylor Groves, Wide Receiver - Groves has yet to set up a visit to Notre Dame, and until he does I'm not going to be overly confident the Irish are going to be able to convince to come up North. Trending: Slightly Down

Darrius Clemson, Wide Receiver - Notre Dame has put in work to get Clemons on the board, but he has scheduled four official visits and none of them are to South Bend. Clemons told Irish Breakdown he isn't sure if he'll make it to Notre Dame this summer since he's been on campus multiple times in the past. That is not a good sign and I don't see the Irish being a player for Clemons moving forward. Trending: Way Down

Nicholas Anderson, Wide Receiver - I'm still not sold that Notre Dame is making a push for Anderson, at least based on my conversations with sources. Notre Dame will host him on June 18-20. He also has visits set up to USC (June 11-13) and Oregon (June 25-27). Texas A&M recently offered and Stanford is also making a push. If Notre Dame makes him a priority and puts on the full court press they could have a great shot, but it remains to be seen if they will do that, especially with the strong position they are in with Williams and Merriweather. Trending: Slightly Up

Zach Rice, Offensive Line - Rice has visits set up to Ohio State (June 4-6), Virginia (June 11-13), Alabama (June 18-20) and Notre Dame (June 25-27) this summer. Right now Notre Dame should be perceived as the fourth of these four schools, and possibly fifth behind North Carolina. Not having him on campus has the Irish playing catch up. The good news is Rice is the kind of player that could skyrocket up his list of schools with a knockout visit. Trending: Stagnant

Aamil Wagner, Offensive Line - Wagner has visits scheduled for Ohio State (June 4-6), Kentucky (June 11-13), Notre Dame (June 18-20) and Penn State (June 25-27). I'll be a bit surprised if Wagner comes out of his Ohio State visit uncommitted to the Buckeyes. Trending: Down

Movement: Andre Greene Jr. was removed from the list and put in the "Next In Line" category.

NEXT IN LINE

RUNNING BACK

Damari Alston

Emeka Megwa

Gi'Bran Payne

WIDE RECEIVER

Darrius Clemons

Joseph Griffin Jr.

OFFENSIVE LINE

George Fitzpatrick

Jacob Sexton

