Recruiting: Notre Dame In The Hunt For Top 2021 D-Lineman

Notre Dame usually does well in New Jersey, and the Class of 2021 presents an opportunity to land one of the nation’s most unique defensive linemen.

This is a great year for New Jersey in general. One of the top five players from the Garden State is Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep defensive end George Rooks. The interesting part about the 6-5, 260-pound defender is he could play strong side end or move inside and play defensive tackle at the next level. Trying to decipher proved to be difficult for college coaches as well.

“It’s all over the defensive line,” Rooks said of which specific position coaches want him to play. “As a three tech, defensive tackle, and a defensive end.”

Three schools like Rooks at strong side defensive end.

“Right now Notre Dame, Rutgers and Pitt, but they all say you can play both and that’s very valuable," Rooks explained. "Long-term I don’t really know what position. It all depends. I can play both positions.”

You can view Rooks’ junior highlights below:

Rooks received his first offer from Syracuse, and he’s earned numerous offers since. Alabama, Miami, Nebraska, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State are all among the schools wanting Rooks in their recruiting class.

As for a top five, Rooks was coy. “Don’t have one right now, and even if I did I would like to keep that private. Because you never know what happens nowadays with all the coaching changes and things like that.”

Rooks is still trying to figure out where he wants to go, and a part of that will be visits this spring.

“Yes, I’m taking a bunch,” Rooks admitted of his unofficial visit plans this spring. “I have an idea but I don’t know where yet.”

Four schools that always look into the New Jersey talent would be Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Notre Dame — “Yes he has been,” Rooks said of Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston’s consistent recruitment of him. “It’s a great school, good facilities. And nice coaches. They know what they’re doing over there.”

Penn State — "Penn State was great also. They had brand new facilities when I visited and they treated me and my family right.”

Michigan — When asked about which coach was recruiting him from the Wolverines, he admitted it was coach Chris Partridge, but he just took a job as the defensive coordinator with Ole Miss. “I heard. Crazy! I just didn’t expect Partridge to go to Ole Miss.”

Michigan hits New Jersey hard every year. It will be interesting to see which coach takes over New Jersey recruiting for Michigan. That’s been a really important state for the Wolverines since head coach Jim Harbaugh took the Michigan job.

Ohio State — “Ohio State is fun. They have great coaches there. And they have second to none facilities. I never heard of the stuff they had until I went there. One specifically was the Sleeping Chambers where you can sleep in a tub full of salt water for thirty minutes to feel like it was three to five hours of sleep.”

When asked about what he will base his college choice on, Rooks had the following to say.

“Style of play, if I’m one of their top targets, and what does my family think of the school.” And finally, a time frame for making his choice.

“Senior year after the season.”

Final Thoughts

Rooks is a really mature young man. He fits the profile of what colleges want on and off the gridiron. Some lucky school will sign him. Notre Dame could be that school, and it could be any number of other programs. Rutgers could be a school to watch out for, as the Scarlet Knights just rehired Greg Schiano. Just keep that in the back of your mind. Coach Schiano gets after it in recruiting.

As for Notre Dame, will the Irish land one or more defensive ends before Rooks makes his decision? Timing plays an important role with recruiting. The Irish tend to finish up their classes earlier than most programs. Look for the Irish to try to get Rooks on campus for an official visit this spring or summer.