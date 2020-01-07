Notre Dame Looking To Add One More Athlete To 2020 Class

Notre Dame may be done for the Class of 2020, or perhaps not. If the Irish somehow sign one of the most dynamic athletes in the country this upcoming February, it could things.

The Irish staff has always valued versatile athletes, and that is why they are going after Michigan Gatorade State Player of the Year Cameron Martinez of Muskegon (Mich.). The Ohio State commit is one of the most electric players from the state of Michigan, but he did not sign his letter of intent in December.

Martinez committed to Ohio State this past summer, but the loss of Ohio State defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley to become the head coach at Boston College caused Martinez to wait.

As one source told me, when Hafley left Martinez had “reservations” about Ohio State. That’s not unusual. Recruits build strong relationships with specific coaches and it often becomes the tipping point for why a recruit selects one institution over several other institutions. Now the timing situation comes into play.

How long before Ohio State names a replacement for Hafley? Additionally, how long before Notre Dame hires a replacement for departing cornerback coach Todd Lyght? Notre Dame does hold one advantage.

Martinez, if he so chooses, still has two official visits remaining. He already used his official visit to Ohio State. Martinez did not, however, use an official visit to Notre Dame. If the Irish can bring Martinez to campus before signing day, anything is possible. Now, what position will this young man play?

Martinez is electric. He can absolutely fly! Playing in a spread offense for Muskegon, he racked up 35 touchdowns this past season and ran for over 2,000 yards. Martinez prefers to play on the offensive side of the football, but Ohio State and Notre Dame want him for defensive back. That does not mean he necessarily ends up in the secondary.

If injuries crop up at another position, Martinez could easily slide over. He could play slot wide receiver and be a playmaker. In a pinch, Martinez could play running back. For now, Martinez projects at either cornerback or safety. As a bonus, he possesses the speed, agility and cover skills to be a slot cornerback.

The vast majority of programs run nickel and dime defensive personnel throughout a game anyway. Most offenses use spread offensive personnel so defenses must counter. Martinez could essential be a full-time starter even as a nickel back. That’s college football in 2020. Here’s a look at Martinez’s Hudl film:

Final Thoughts

Martinez is a player that can help a roster in many ways. His level of speed and athleticism can change a game in one play. Signing a player like him not only bolsters the 2020 roster, it would help alleviate the pressure for Notre Dame to once again prioritize cornerback recruiting for 2021, at least somewhat.

Will Notre Dame go all-in to sign Martinez? Possibly. Part of that will situation will be determined by the new defensive coaches hired by Ohio State and Notre Dame. Will they evaluate Martinez and like him the same way the previous defensive back coaches did? No way to know.

Before anyone completely moves his or her thoughts to the class of 2021, keep an eye on Martinez. He’s a very talented player that could be a major addition to the Notre Dame class.