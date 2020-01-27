Recruiting: Irish Pursuing DE With A Familiar Game

For the 2021 recruiting cycle, one of Dixie’s best defensive ends just received an offer from the Notre Dame. His film shows the length and athleticism of a player that just finished up his Irish career.

Notre Dame landed a lengthy and raw talent when Julian Okwara signed in 2016. Coming out of Charlotte (N.C.) Ardrey Kell, Okwara was listed at 6-4, 220. He was built like a basketball player with plenty of room for growth.

Okwara is projected by Sports Illustrated and other outlets to be a NFL first round pick. He was one of the most feared pass rushers over the course of the past two years, and it will lead to him getting a big NFL pay day.

That same type of player is still what Notre Dame seeks. The Irish continue to search for top athletes that can be molded into multi-dimensional defensive ends that can rush the passer, chase down a running back and cover. Hard to find, but a very valuable skill set.

Similar to Okwara, a player Notre Dame will go after is Joshua Robinson, a 6-4, 225-pound end from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County. Much like Okwara, Robinson’s long lower extremities provide opportunity for massive strength gains; he could be 250 pounds in roughly a year. For now, his athleticism and length make him a quick-twitch edge rusher that dominates at the high school level. Here’s Robinson’s junior film:

After watching Robinson’s film, three details stood out among many. All three intertwine to create a prospect that can eventually be as good as he desires.

Elite Speed Rusher

When it comes to speed rushing, there’s no substitute for first-step quickness. Not only does Robinson explode upfield with his first step, he often sets up the offensive tackle with an inside jab step. To finish the move, Robinson will go back outside and swipe down the offensive lineman’s hands, allowing him to go back outside en route to sack the quarterback.

While just blowing by offensive linemen allows for some success, Robinson already knows how to set up his opponent. Just from that inside-out move, even a mediocre defensive line coach will be able to add a couple of moves to Robinson’s repertoire that will make him a lethal all-around pass rusher.

Instinctive

One of the ways offenses attempt to slow down pure pass rushers like Robinson comes from the option game; the read option is the play most often used. Despite being a pass rusher, Robinson does not consistently fly up field out of control.

Robinson will quickly diagnose a play. Then, he will break down into a tackling position while staying parallel to the line scrimmage, and finally chase the ball carrier. He’s been coached well, but he also does this so well it’s obvious Robinson is a natural football player above all else.

Hustle

This is the category that so many players fail. Hustle. It’s a matter of going after the ball even when it appears that the ball is too far away. It’s running hard when a player is tired and the opposing team runs a toss sweep to the opposite side of the field from where a player lines up.

These are things that Robinson does well, and for that he will be rewarded and so will his team. Players that hustle, like Robinson, tend to get those fumble recoveries when the football squirts out of a pile of players fighting for possession. They are the ones that hustle across the field when the quarterback stops, changes direction, and when they turn around, boom!

There’s Robinson with the sack. It’s those types of plays that separates great players from the good players. Robinson brings that type of attitude and hustle. Love it!

Recruitment

During the past week, Robinson earned offers from Notre Dame (Jan. 21), Illinois (Jan. 23) and Arizona State (Jan. 24). Those three schools added to a list of offers that includes high academic programs like Duke and Vanderbilt, a good sign for Notre Dame. Additional offers of note include Mississippi State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Florida, Maryland, and Louisville. Two things to note about Notre Dame’s pursuit of Robinson.

Will Notre Dame be able to get Robinson on campus this spring and/or summer? With recruits down South, Notre Dame’s recruiting success rate goes up exponentially when the prospect visits South Bend twice instead of once. Keep that in mind.

Additionally, the offers from Duke and Vanderbilt speak to this young man’s academic goals. He takes it seriously. Notre Dame’s academic reputation will help when recruiting Robinson.

Now the Irish need to get this young man on campus. Keep an eye on Robinson, he’s the type of player that’s hard to come by, on and off the gridiron.