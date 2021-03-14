Michigan Athlete Sees All-American Future At Notre Dame

Jaden Mangham is looking to visit Notre Dame soon after corresponding heavily with Chris O'Leary and Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame needs a big year at safety, but so far the Fighting Irish have yet to land a true safety in the class. The Irish are looking to get on the board, and that means expanding the list of talented targets, which is why the staff recently offered Franklin (Mich.) Groves standout Jaden Mangham.

A two-way standout for Groves, Notre Dame sees Mangham as a safety. At 6-4 and 185 pounds, Mangham is a playmaker with plus ball skills that makes life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, and he could develop into a key component in the secondary for future Notre Dame squads.

“Notre Dame is a great school and a great program,” Mangham told Irish Breakdown. “They have very, very good education. As a lot of people say, it gets no better than Notre Dame and that education, and that degree from Notre Dame just prepares you a lot for life.”

On the Notre Dame side, safeties coach Chris O'Leary and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman have been the point men for Mangham's recruitment, and they've been active in pitching all the benefits that come with playing college football in South Bend.

“They have just been selling me on coming in and playing safety,” Mangham said. “They can help me get to where I want to be and help me get to the [NFL] Draft. They can help turn me into an All-American safety. Most importantly, they can help me leave with a degree.”

Though the dead period has hampered recruits in the visit-taking department, Mangham has still had a chance to learn more about the program and the school through Zoom calls with the Fighting Irish coaching staff, a process that he says has been quite informative.

“I have been doing virtual visits with Notre Dame,” Mangham mentioned. “I haven't been on campus yet, but once all of this clears up I definitely want to get down there with my family. They've shown me the campus, the library, the academic places, the staff, the weight training program, basically where I would be the majority of the time if I was to go to the school.”

Ranked as the No. 19 athlete in the country by 247Sports.com, Mangham is a highly coveted prospect with 35 offers to his name. He recently dropped a top 15 list at the beginning of February, but that was before Notre Dame has offered.

On the heels of that development, Notre Dame has greatly improved its position and stands as one of the programs Mangham would most like to visit after the dead period. In addition to Notre Dame, Mangham would like to take trips out to Michigan, Nebraska, West Virginia, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Washington State and “all the schools that have been reaching out” before he trims his list even further.

From a broader perspective, Mangham would like to have his recruitment wrapped up before his senior season starts so that he can focus on making a trip to the state title game with his Falcon teammates this fall.

Right now, Notre Dame lays claim to the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation with eight of the school's nine commits ranking in the top 500 nationally. Mangham would push that total to nine of 10 if he were to choose the Fighting Irish.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @EricRutterSI

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter