Notre Dame RB Coach Lance Taylor Forming An Early Bond With Elite 2023 Athlete

Notre Dame is still looking to add a top back to the 2022 class, but that hasn't stopped running backs coach Lance Taylor and the Irish staff from getting a head start on the nation's top rushers in the 2023 class as well.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian star Treyaun Webb is one of five running backs in his class to hold an early offer from the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is one of 47 programs to offer up to this point, but Webb has already connected with Coach Taylor, and he had nothing but positive comments to share about the Notre Dame assistant.

“I like Coach Lance,” Webb told Irish Breakdown. “He's a good dude, a great dude. He shows interest in me. He said I was a special running back.

“He told me about the tradition, basically he shows interest in me,” continued Webb. “He said how much they want me at the school, and the academics is a plus. They always compete for a national championship every year, so he says they need people like me out there to make a difference.”

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Webb is ranked as the nation's No. 32 overall player in the country and the No. 4 athlete in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

In terms of what Webb is looking for in a program, academics rank high on the list, but the 6-1, 196-pound prospect is also heavily considering loyalty and how much effort a school is putting into recruiting him because he wants to make the right decision and stick to it.

That much is clear for Webb after previously committing to Georgia before backing off that decision on Jan. 9.

“I basically wanted to make the right choice,” Webb explained. “I made the call a little bit too early. I just wanted to make the right decision for my family really.”

Now that Webb has reopened his recruitment, the Notre Dame target is carefully considering which school he'd like to check out once the dead period expires, and the Fighting Irish are on that list with a host of other schools, including Oklahoma.

“I have a list of schools I want to [visit]. The first one I want to take a trip to is Oklahoma," Webb explained. "I want to see everybody who has been recruiting me like Coach Demarco Murray, Coach Lincoln Riley. We have had plenty of virtual visits. I'm familiar with the staff, familiar with the campus, the athletic advisors, the academic advisors. I'm familiar with all of that. The last thing I want to do is take that visit and see how that campus is.”

Apart from the Sooners, the schools that Webb wants to set up visits to are Notre Dame LSU, Penn State, Florida, Florida State and Georgia among others, and he does not have a firm plan of when a commitment could come at this point.

Rather than locking in a commitment date so soon, Webb is taking it slower this time around and focusing on training for his upcoming junior year. Despite playing injured for much of the season prior, Webb still accumulated 900 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, so the blue chip athlete was still able to dominate his competition at less than 100%. That type of athleticism and production is exactly what Coach Taylor would like to add to the Notre Dame roster.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @EricRutterSI

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter