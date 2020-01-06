Recruiting: 2021 Commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. Brings Versatility And Leadership

In watching film of Lorenzo Styles Jr., it was obvious that Notre Dame would be landing one of the best class of 2021 wide receivers in the country. What some may not know stems from his ability to be a future leader that could also play cornerback.

I spoke to Styles today; I was just trying to come up with an idea for a feature story about his team and how he helped them win the state title. The call was not supposed to be more than a fact-finding mission, but it led to a discovery. We started by discussing his team's run to a second state title in three years.

It was great to hear about a team overcoming the loss of several key members from its 2018 team. Styles, of course, became a big-play threat. It’s a run-dominated offense, however, but Styles was fine with that. That's interesting because many wide receivers would be mad about not being the featured offensive player, but Styles just wants to win. That's leadership. This is when I started looking at Styles from a different perspective.

Perhaps that same level of leadership will be needed once he arrives at Notre Dame. For Notre Dame to win a championship or even get close, the team will need more leaders. I believe Styles is that type of young man. Perhaps his leadership will benefit the Irish defense.

If the Irish need cornerback help come 2021, Styles will keep an open mind. "Wherever they need me to be a playmaker, that's where I'll play," he said to me.

It's great when a player places team above the name on the back of the jersey. Styles fits that profile.

Do note that Styles holds a good relationship with Notre Dame wide receiver coach DelVaughn Alexander. With Alexander being honest about the challenges of being a Notre Dame student athlete, Styles appreciates that. It was clear that Styles really liked Alexander's approach.

With that said, Notre Dame almost always has a harder time landing elite cornerbacks. The Irish just signed four possible cornerback prospects, but none of them were full time cornerbacks and nothing else in high school. All four have question marks, yet potential. In short, the Notre Dame coaching staff needs to be ready to make moves, if necessary. It’s good to know that Styles could be that player.

With Styles elite athleticism, he could probably play cornerback, running back or wide receiver for the Irish. In fact, Styles did play all three of those positions against Winter Park (Fla.) this past August. Here’s the film to prove it.

Not many players could truly do that, let alone make several big plays against top-notch competition. His physical talent will afford Notre Dame options down the road, and that’s good to know in advance of Styles ever enrolling at Notre Dame.

Styles continues to be very comfortable with his commitment to Notre Dame. He wants to create his own path away from home, and that's a big reason why Styles did not select Ohio State like most Ohio prospects. So for those Irish fans that are worried about him still ending up in Columbus, do not fret. Here's some film of Styles playing multiple positions: