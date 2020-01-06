IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Recruiting: 2021 Commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. Brings Versatility And Leadership

Brian Smith

In watching film of Lorenzo Styles Jr., it was obvious that Notre Dame would be landing one of the best class of 2021 wide receivers in the country. What some may not know stems from his ability to be a future leader that could also play cornerback.

I spoke to Styles today; I was just trying to come up with an idea for a feature story about his team and how he helped them win the state title. The call was not supposed to be more than a fact-finding mission, but it led to a discovery. We started by discussing his team's run to a second state title in three years.

It was great to hear about a team overcoming the loss of several key members from its 2018 team. Styles, of course, became a big-play threat. It’s a run-dominated offense, however, but Styles was fine with that. That's interesting because many wide receivers would be mad about not being the featured offensive player, but Styles just wants to win. That's leadership. This is when I started looking at Styles from a different perspective.

Perhaps that same level of leadership will be needed once he arrives at Notre Dame. For Notre Dame to win a championship or even get close, the team will need more leaders. I believe Styles is that type of young man. Perhaps his leadership will benefit the Irish defense.

If the Irish need cornerback help come 2021, Styles will keep an open mind. "Wherever they need me to be a playmaker, that's where I'll play," he said to me. 

It's great when a player places team above the name on the back of the jersey. Styles fits that profile.

Do note that Styles holds a good relationship with Notre Dame wide receiver coach DelVaughn Alexander. With Alexander being honest about the challenges of being a Notre Dame student athlete, Styles appreciates that. It was clear that Styles really liked Alexander's approach. 

With that said, Notre Dame almost always has a harder time landing elite cornerbacks. The Irish just signed four possible cornerback prospects, but none of them were full time cornerbacks and nothing else in high school. All four have question marks, yet potential. In short, the Notre Dame coaching staff needs to be ready to make moves, if necessary. It’s good to know that Styles could be that player.

With Styles elite athleticism, he could probably play cornerback, running back or wide receiver for the Irish. In fact, Styles did play all three of those positions against Winter Park (Fla.) this past August. Here’s the film to prove it.

Not many players could truly do that, let alone make several big plays against top-notch competition. His physical talent will afford Notre Dame options down the road, and that’s good to know in advance of Styles ever enrolling at Notre Dame.

Styles continues to be very comfortable with his commitment to Notre Dame. He wants to create his own path away from home, and that's a big reason why Styles did not select Ohio State like most Ohio prospects. So for those Irish fans that are worried about him still ending up in Columbus, do not fret. Here's some film of Styles playing multiple positions:

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brian Kelly Is The Key To Notre Dame Making A Jump In Recruiting

Bryan Driskell

If Notre Dame wants to truly become an elite program on the recruiting trail it needs the head coach to be more involved.

Should Notre Dame Consider Hiring Joe Moorhead On Offense?

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down whether or not Notre Dame should look at hiring Joe Moorhead to run the offense.

Replace And Reload: Wide Receiver

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame must find a way to replace star wide receiver Chase Claypool

2021 Recruiting: Prime Targets - Secondary - Part I

Brian Smith

Brian Smith breaks down the top local 2021 secondary targets and where things stand for Notre Dame

Should Brian Kelly Bring Harry Hiestand Back To Notre Dame?

Bryan Driskell

The former Irish line coach is now on the open market, but should he return to Notre Dame?

Corners Coach Todd Lyght Will Not Return To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

The Irish assistant coach will not be back to Notre Dame in 2020

Notre Dame Beats Syracuse To Earn First ACC Victory

Bryan Driskell

The Irish offense sparked the comeback road victory over the Orange

Tight End Cole Kmet To Declare For The NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet will forgo his final season and head to the NFL

Notre Dame Adds Grad Transfer Bennett Skowronek

Bryan Driskell

The Northwestern wide receiver will spend his final season at Notre Dame

New Year Means A New Opportunity For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has everything in place to make a run at a title in 2020