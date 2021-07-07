Notre Dame Makes Final 5 For Standout 2022 Wide Receiver

Notre Dame is looking to add a pair of elite 2022 wide receivers from the West Coast, and one of those standouts has released a final five schools that includes the Fighting Irish. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout CJ Williams announced a final five that includes Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas, USC and Stanford.

The 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver grades out as a Top 100 recruit on the Irish Breakdown board and ranks as the nation's No. 29 overall player according to Rivals and No. 46 according to 247Sports.

Landing Williams and Vancouver (Wash.) Union wideout Tobias Merriweather is an absolute must for the Notre Dame coaching staff in the 2022 class. Notre Dame hosted both in June, and coming out of his visit to South Bend there was little doubt that Williams held the Irish in very high regard. Notre Dame will have to close, but it entered the month of July as his leader according to multiple sources.

Here is my film analysis of Williams:

If you obsess over speed you'll likely not be very high on CJ Williams. If you understand there are a lot of traits and skills that can lead to a wideout being impactful, even without speed, you'll understand what makes him so impressive.

That's the knock on Williams right there, he's not an overly fast player. He's not slow, but he's not a burner and he won't be someone that blows past college-level corners snap-after-snap. What he is, however, is a volume pass catcher in the mold of Hopkins, Thomas and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Williams has a strong, athletic frame, and he knows how to use his body to be an effective route runner, blocker and after-the-catch player.

Williams is already a high-quality route runner, possessing an advanced understanding of leverage, body manipulation and working free out of his top ends. Williams uses this advanced feel to be impactful against the zone and he uses his route technique, strength and ball skills to work free against man coverage. His strength and long arms combine with his top-notch body control to allow Williams to make plays without separation, and it projects to be a weapon at the next level.

I'd like to see Williams improve his stance, which would eliminate his false step and allow him to maximize his speed off the line, but he accelerates well out of breaks and showed improved long speed as a junior in just five games.

Williams uses his hands extremely well as a route runner and he shows excellent concentration on contested catches. He tracks the deep ball effectively, is willing to make tough catches in traffic over the middle and he is a weapon on one-on-one plays on the perimeter. Williams attacks the football in the air and he has fast hands.

The Mater Dei star is the kind of pass catcher that will usually average somewhere between 13-15 yards per catch, and be more of a 70+ catch that is a weapon as a chain-mover, on third-down and in the red zone. He'll be a nightmare against the zone, highly effective working perimeter routes and he can play inside just as effectively as he can work outside. In the Notre Dame offense he would fit extremely well at all three positions, with the boundary spot being his best spot, but he could move around and will give whoever he plays for in college a player that can be game-planned to move all over the field

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter