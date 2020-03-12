Notre Dame In Pursuit Of 2022 Florida Defensive End

Notre Dame will be receiving a spring unofficial visit from one of Florida’s top juniors, Clearwater (Fla.) Gaither defensive end Mario Eugenio. The talented pass rusher displayed his talents at the recent Under Armour Orlando Camp.

One of the top prospects at the camp, Eugenio earned an invite to the Future 50 event, which is an event for the top underclassmen in the country. The following video highlighted Eugenio’s Under Armour Camp performance.

That winning rep was set up because Eugenio previously took the edge with a speed rush. Just as important, the player Eugenio defeated would be JC Latham of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the No. 23 player in the nation according to 247Sports. Latham was arguably the best player in attendance at that event.

Although a young prospect, that combination of moves proved he’s already learning the nuances of football beyond the physical aspect of the sport. It’s a very good sign for the 6-3, 220-pound defensive end.

As a junior, Eugenio played for one of Tampa’s best teams, and he racked up 14 quarterback sacks. He’s looking to add to those totals this fall.

“What I’m trying to do and accomplish is double my stats,” Eugenio said confidently. “Have more sacks and tackles than I did last season.”

To help with those statistical goals, Eugenio also wants to improve strength and size.

“I want to weigh 230; right now I’m 220 at this moment,” Eugenio stated before listing off his impressive weight room stats. “Right now I can box squat 500 and full squat 425. Bench press, I can bench press 305.”

As for his team, Eugenio also wants to be a part of a special group of players. Gaither will be one of Florida’s top 8A programs this fall, and has a chance to make a run in the playoffs.

“We are really trying to accomplish team bonding, and trying to get together and get to know each other a little bit better before we start in pads.”

As Eugenio prepares each day to play for Gaither, he’s already earned college football offers. Iowa State and Indiana are Power 5 schools that have already offered, and Eugenio has also earned offers from UCF, Bowling Green and Southern Miss.

With his recent Under Armour Camp performance, there will be a good opportunity to earn several more offers between now and the beginning of the 2020 football season. For now, he’s going to try to get to some different schools for unofficial visits.

Eugenio discussed travel plans with his father. He stated that he plans to be in town for Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on April 18th, assuming that event actually takes place. Eugenio also hopes to get up to Atlanta soon for a visit to Georgia Tech.

After seeing Eugenio play last fall, and watching him at Under Armour, there’s no question he’s a prospect that’s going to be a national recruit. Notre Dame invited him to the spring game and its summer football camp, and looks to be one of the programs to catch Eugenio’s attention. Good sign to see a top-notch player visit Notre Dame during the early portion of that player’s recruitment.