Notre Dame Begins The Open Period With A Slew Of New Offers

Earlier this week the dead period ended, allowing college coaches to once again directly contact recruits. The Notre Dame staff took advantage by handing out new offers to some top prospects. In fact, the staff handed out six offers, including four in Florida, in one day alone. Expect this to continue as the staff looks to expand the board for the 2021 and 2022 classes.

2021 Prospects

Tunmise Adeleye, DE, 6-3, 260, Fort Bend County (Texas) Tompkins

Analysis: Adeleye received an offer from Notre Dame this week, which isn't a surprise considering his elite talent. Adeleye has outstanding size and possesses very strong, heavy hands. He shows a very quick burst off the line and uses his hands well to get off blockers. Adeleye thrives in one-on-one situations, and he even gets off double teams extremely well. I’ll go on record and say he’s my early pick for the number one player in the 2021 class. He is ideally suited for the strong-side defensive end position, with his game reminding me of former Nebraska and now NFL star Ndamukong Suh, who is very versatile himself.

Adeleye is a five star according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 26 player in the country. ESPN ranks him No. 8 in the entire nation. Adeleye will be a tough pull from the Lone Star State, and released his top six schools on Christmas Eve starring Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A & M, but the Irish are going to try to get in the mix.

Jabari Ishmael, DE, 6-6, 210, Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus

Analysis: Ishmael received an offer from Mike Elston, who was very active on the recruiting trail this week. The talented defensive end has outstanding length and covers a lot of ground in a hurry. He shows a good burst off the line, but he must develop pass rushing techniques to get around better offensive tackles. Ishmael thrives when the play breaks down, so he’s able to lean on his athleticism, but he must be more consistent. He is ideally suited for the Notre Dame drop end position, with his game reminding me of a young Julian Okwara.

Ishamel is a consensus four-star recruit, and ESPN ranks him as the No. 86 player in the country. Ishmael has also received offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Texas A & M and others.

Troy Stellato, WR, 6-1, 175, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

Analysis: Stellato has outstanding speed and creates separation relatively easily. He shows quick burst off the line, but must improve his release against press coverage. Stellato thrives in open space, and is close to impossible to catch up to when he gets one step ahead. He is ideally suited for the Notre Dame X position, with his game reminding me of current Irish wideout Braden Lenzy.

Stellato is ranked quite differently by the major ranking sites. Rivals ranks him as a four-star recruit and the No. 201 player in the country, but ESPN and 247Sports rate him as a three-star. Stellato is one of the most coveted receivers in the country, and has received other offers including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, and others.

Michael Trigg, ATH, 6-4, 200, Seffner (Fla.) Seffner Christian

Analysis: Trigg also received an offer from Elston this week. The talented two-way athlete has outstanding length and possesses an excellent pass catching radius. He shows a good burst off the line, but he must be sharper getting into and out of his routes. Trigg thrives on back shoulder throws, and uses his hands very consistently. He is ideally suited for the Notre Dame flex TE position, and he reminds me of current Irish tight end Tommy Tremble.

Trigg is not yet ranked by any site, but that’ll likely change in the next updates. Trigg has also received offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and others.

2022 Prospects

Tony Livingston, ATH, 6-6, 255, Seffner (Fla.) Seffner Christian

Analysis: Livingston is yet another prospect to receive an offer from Elston this week. The talented athlete projects as both a tight end and defensive end. On offense he has outstanding size and possesses an excellent pass catching radius. He shows a good burst off the line for his size. Livingston thrives on high pointing the football, but consistency as a pass catcher is key. He is ideally suited for the Notre Dame tight end position, with his game reminding me of 2020 five star Georgia signee Darnell Washington.

Livingston is not yet ranked by any site, but that will likely change in the near future. Livingston has also received offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, South Carolina and others.

KJ Miles Jr, DE/DT, 6-4, 265, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep

Analysis: The talented defensive lineman has outstanding size and possesses an excellent inside move. He shows a good burst off the line, but he must develop a better outside move. Miles Jr. thrives on one-on-ones, and once his technique improves he'll thrive with block destruction. He is ideally suited for the Notre Dame 3-technique position, with his game reminding me of former Irish defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

Miles Jr. is a consensus four-star recruit, and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 45 player in the country. Miles Jr. has also received offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A & M and others.