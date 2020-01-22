Recruiting News & Notes

Notre Dame recruiting news regarding top 2021 and 2022 recruiting targets, possible visits, and one prospect that plans to camp with the Irish.

Coach Elston Earning Frequent Flyer Miles

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston was in Florida on Friday, and he was set to be in Rhode Island on Monday.

When asked which college coaches visited his school this past Friday, Jason Onye, DE, 6-5, 250, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken didn’t have any, but that was just because school was closed. Monday was a different story.

“We didn’t have school Friday,” Onye stated. “Notre Dame is coming today. Coach Elston.”

Notre Dame will be the first of many schools to visit the rising talent. “Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Rutgers are coming this week!”

Notre Dame offered Onye already and will be competing with plenty of top programs like Penn State, Pittsburgh and Michigan.

From an Irish assistant visiting a top 2021 prospect to an Irish prospect possibly visiting Notre Dame.

Big Visit in the Works?

Sometimes one quote says it all. Notre Dame has been pursuing the services of elite offensive lineman Landon Tengwall for over a year. He’s a top priority for the Irish regardless of position. Notre Dame’s hard work might be paying off.

“Possibly Notre Dame official first weekend of April,” Tengwell said of possible spring visit plans. “But nothing confirmed yet.”

Tengwall is not only being pursued by the Irish coaching staff, but one of Notre Dame’s 2021 commitments, Blake Fisher, a fellow offensive lineman hailing from Avon (Ind.). At 6-6, 330, some might not consider Fisher anything other than imposing. Those of us that learned about Fisher, however, know he’s a positive person, and easy to get to know. Tengwall agreed when I asked him if Fisher was a fun guy.

“Definitely. He’s a fun loving guy for sure.”

Tengwall’s recruitment will continue to be one to watch for Irish fans.

2022 Ohio Linebacker Earns Irish Offer

Another new offer went out Monday. This time the state of Ohio is where Notre Dame sent an offer. One of the most instinctive linebackers in the country despite only finishing up his sophomore year, this young man makes plays with speed and power. Meet Gabe Powers, LB, 6-4, 220, Marysville (Ohio).

“I want to go where I feel most comfortable and feel most loved,” Powers said of what he is looking for in his college choice. Marysville is 30 minutes northwest of Columbus, Ohio, home to Ohio State. Will that be a factor?

“Being an OSU fan will not affect my decision in any way.”

Powers will certainly have his choice of schools. He said the following schools offered him a scholarship. “Michigan, OSU, Kentucky, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Florida State, Tennessee, Colorado, West Virginia, Pitt, and Notre Dame.”

Again, this young man still has not finished his sophomore year. That’s quite a list of offers. Here’s some insight as to why, as he heard from Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston for the first time last week.

“The coach told me I was one of the best OLB that they have seen on film at my grade. That was very humbling to me.”

Although Powers said “outside linebacker” for the position schools recruit him to play, he just wants to play football. “It doesn’t matter to me. I played both positions (inside and outside linebacker) growing up.”

Powers has a 3.7 GPA, and he’s already visited Colorado, Kentucky, West Virginia and Michigan in addition to Ohio State.

As for the Irish, Notre Dame may be next in line for a visit. “Yes I plan to this spring,” Powers answered about taking a tour of Notre Dame.

It may be hard to beat out Ohio State, but Notre Dame is in the mix for one of the nation’s premiere 2022 linebackers.

Top 2022 RB to Camp with the Irish

For the class of 2022, one of Notre Dame’s biggest targets, Nicholas Singleton, RB, 6-0, 200, Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin, plans to camp with the Irish this next summer.

“Going to definitely go (to Notre Dame) this summer for camp,” Singleton answered about visiting Notre Dame. Singleton also hopes he gets to visit Notre Dame for when the Irish play Clemson on Nov. 7. He’s already visited one school in January, with plans for two more programs this spring.

“NC State this past weekend, Michigan this coming weekend and Ohio State spring practice and spring game.”

Despite his size, Singleton can run by defenders with ease; his 60 meter track times are impressive, especially for a sophomore in high school.

“7.11 (seconds) and hopefully I will do better this Friday.” Currently, Singleton’s 60 meter time is the best in the state of Pennsylvania for the sophomore class. A quick glance at Singleton’s offer list and one could conclude quickly that it is better than most class of 2021 prospects.

“Pitt, PSU, UConn, Virginia Tech, William & Mary, West Virginia, Syracuse, North Carolina, Virginia, NC ST, Rutgers, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Temple, and Duke.”

Look for Singleton’s offer list to continue to grow. His film shows why colleges continue to extend scholarship offers.

