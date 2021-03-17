Notre Dame Offers Elite 2023 Michigan Quarterback

The 2023 class is loaded with high level quarterbacks, and one of them resides just a couple hours away from Notre Dame, and now that quarterback - Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King star Dante Moore - has an offer from the Fighting Irish.

According to 247Sports, Moore passed for 2,731 yards and 33 touchdowns as a sophomore, and he's already emerged as one of the best players in the entire country in the 2023 class. Notre Dame should immediately become a factor in his recruitment.

Moore is an extremely skilled young passer, possessing an extremely quick release and a powerful arm for such a young player. The ball jumps out of his hand in impressive fashion, and he shows a combination of touch and power, and the feel for when to use both.

The 6-2, 180-pound quarterback has impressive foot quickness and athleticism, which he uses to thrive as a passer. When Moore moves around in the pocket he constantly has his eyes downfield, and he'd rather throw than run.

Moore can run, but he's a passer first and a runner second.

Moore is also a gritty quarterback, and there is play after play on his highlights where he is taking shots as he's throwing the ball downfield, and throwing it accurately. Moore is able to throw off-platform just as well as he can stand tall in the pocket and let loose with a timing throw.

Michigan will obviously be considered the early leader, but Notre Dame could have a chance at being a factor in this race if it immediately turns up the heat.

