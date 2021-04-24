Notre Dame Offers Underrated Florida Safety With Impressive Offer List

Notre Dame offered Florida safety Kye Stokes, an under the radar standout in the 2022 class

Notre Dame has yet to land a safety in the 2022 class, but there are a number of talented players on the board. The list of talented safeties grew by one today when Notre Dame offered Armwood (Fla.) Seffner standout Kye Stokes.

A consensus three-star recruit according to the services, Stokes grades out as a four-star recruit and a Top 200 caliber player on the Irish Breakdown board, and there's a lot of room for that grade and ranking to improve.

Stokes is a turnover machine for Seffner, which is one of the top programs in the state of Florida. He picked off five passes in just eight games according to MaxPreps, and when you watch his highlights those picks were a result of a player with top-notch closing speed and a tremendous football IQ.

Listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds, Stokes has quality speed, but his foot quickness, flexibility and fluid hips are outstanding. His ability to read routes, his anticipation and his ball skills are as good as I've seen from a safety with a Notre Dame offer up to this point.

Stokes has an impressive offer list that includes Alabama (who offered on April 20), LSU, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Miami, Nebraska, Indiana, and Wake Forest. Stokes has also been offered by Northwestern, Duke and Vanderbilt, and claims a 3.5 GPA, so he clearly fits the Notre Dame type as a student-athlete.

