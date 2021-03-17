Pot Of Gold Shows A Much-Needed Recruiting Shift For Notre Dame

Notre Dame has launched its Pot of Gold approach on the 2023 class, and it could pay off in a big, big way

Notre Dame has a new recruiting coordinator on the football staff, and it's a face Irish fans know well. That would be defensive line coach Mike Elston, and the long-time Notre Dame assistant has made some big changes to the recruiting approach, which includes the latest Pot Of Gold social media launch that was backed by a massive offer push for the nation's best 2023 prospects.

The Notre Dame staff teased this approach on Twitter on Monday.

That was followed by the staff throwing out a high, high volume of offers to some of the nation's premier prospects in the 2023 class. This shift in recruiting philosophy is much-needed, and it involves Notre Dame being far, far more active with top players much earlier in their careers and recruitments.

Far too often in the past the Irish staff was late getting on top players, and by the time Notre Dame got involved it was simply too little, too late in regards to making a push. Under Elston's direction, Notre Dame is pushing for the younger classes much, much sooner.

While the social media push and the offers happened today, this kind of massive offer push takes week's to prepare for. Notre Dame still doesn't throw out offers to just anyone, and the Notre Dame staff did plenty of homework on the prospects they offered to make sure they were able to be recruited by the staff, with the focus there obviously being on academics.

As soon as the staff did its due diligence it put together this Pot Of Gold strategy and used St. Patrick's Day as the day it officially launched the campaign. It is a bold move, and one that should pay off in a big way. Notre Dame has had great success on the field in recent seasons, and a more aggressive recruiting strategy is just what the program needs to start turning that on field to success into even greater success on the recruiting trail.

By the time all the 2023 prospects get their offers today the list should be well over 50. That is on top of a high number of 2023 offers already thrown out by the staff. It's an aggressive approach, and it's exactly what a program trying to take that final leap must take.

Here are a few of those offers:

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter