2021 Recruiting: Prime Targets - Secondary - Part I

Two nearby defensive backs could be the starting point to a tremendous defensive back haul. It would not be surprising if Notre Dame landed one or both of the following players before spring practice concluded.

The Irish sit at seven commitments for 2021. From that list, six of the seven project to play offense. Notre Dame needs more defensive impact players moving forward, especially in the secondary.

It’s the one area the Irish have questions about elite talent, sans one Kyle Hamilton. With that, the Irish continue to pursue several really good defensive backs, and the list will grow as well. Two prospects, however, need to end up Irish and soon. Let’s discuss those two players.

Justin Walters, S, 6-2, 170, Bolingbrook (Ill.) — Notre Dame always takes a look at top Chicago-area talent. Walters is one of the best to come out of that area for 2021. Walters has not been shy about his interest in Notre Dame. With his proximity to South Bend and the fact he’s a serious student with a 4.0 GPA, Notre Dame must land Walters. On the gridiron, the safety can really run and hit. What is really exciting, despite being 170-pounds, Walters will fly down hill and lay a lick to any ball carrier.

Notre Dame simply cannot miss on targets in their backyard. Chicago will always be a priority. The greater Chicago area does not produce as many top players as it once did, but this young man is good enough to play for Notre Dame during any era. He is adept at playing the run or covering the pass.

Look for Michigan to be a key competitor for the Irish to sign Walters, and other programs like Nebraska, Ohio State, and Wisconsin could also be factors. Just more reason for Notre Dame to really make Walters a priority the next few months and gain his commitment.

Even with the elite competition, Walters should be the type of prospect that Notre Dame reels into the 2021 recruiting class before spring practice concludes. Walters would be a fantastic start to Notre Dame’s 2021 defensive back recruiting haul. Here’s a look at his Hudl film.

Another city that the Irish need to do well in is Indianapolis. It’s full of Notre Dame fans and the Irish have always done well when they attempt to sign prospects from the central Indiana area.

Daylan Carnell, CB/S, 6-1, Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis — Another city that the Irish need to do well in is Indianapolis. It’s full of Notre Dame fans and the Irish have always done well when they attempt to sign prospects from the central Indiana area.

Carnell is one of the top prospects from Indiana for 2021, and he’s an Irish lean at the moment. Carnell also plays for the same program that produced Irish linebacker Asmar Bilal.

Notre Dame stands a good chance to gain a commitment before summer. The Carnell family, not just Daylan, is comfortable with Notre Dame on and off the gridiron. That point is key because now the Irish need to find a new cornerback coach to replace the departing Todd Lyght. Just something to think about with cornerback recruiting.

As with Carnell, Notre Dame cannot miss on this young man. Several of Notre Dame’s other top cornerback targets are from out West or down South. Those are going to be very difficult recruitments to win out despite how much any one of those young men like Notre Dame.

Further, many of those prospects could make late decisions, leaving Notre Dame short on numbers. That’s a major reason why Carnell is one of the most important defensive recruits on the board. He’s a possible jump start to defensive back recruiting. Here’s a look at Carnell’s Hudl film:

Overall Thoughts

I am excited that Notre Dame could bolster their defensive back roster with two top-rated defensive backs from areas Notre Dame will have fewer hurdles to overcome. Earning commitments from these two players by early April would allow the Irish coaching staff to concentrate on players in less Notre Dame-friendly recruiting territory.

Recruiting many of the California, Georgia, Florida, and Texas defensive backs will take much more effort. But hey, that’s where the majority of top talent comes from, so the Irish must pursue them. From a numbers perspective, Walters and Carnell could represent half of the defensive back class, or at least two out of five. That’s a fantastic start.