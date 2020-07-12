IrishBreakdown
Top Notre Dame Target Rocco Spindler Ready To Make His Decision

Bryan Driskell

Clarkston (Mich.) High School standout offensive lineman Rocco Spindler is one of top targets on the board for Notre Dame, and the consensus Top 100 recruit has set a commitment date.

Spindler had discussed waiting until he made official visits before making his decision, but with him now deciding on August 8 that won't happen, and the uncertainty surrounding fall visits likely played a role in his decision.

Notre Dame has long been considered Spindler's leader, but a number of top programs have continued to make a hard push for the talented guard. In May he released a final five that included the Fighting Irish, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and LSU.

At different times it appeared both Penn State and Michigan had closed the gap on the Irish, and when he makes it August 8 announcement those are likely the two programs that will have Irish coaches and fans nervous about his final decision.

Spindler is a must-get for Notre Dame. The dream of putting together an elite offensive line haul is a thing of the past, and if the Irish staff doesn't land Spindler it will make this a very average offensive line group. Combining Spindler with current star offensive line commit Blake Fisher would give the Irish an outstanding one-two punch up front.

It would also give the overall 2021 class ranking a shot in the arm. 

Spindler is a two-way standout for Clarkston, and he's talented enough to play at the Power 5 level as both a guard or defensive tackle. But it is on offense where he has the greatest upside. Spindler is athletic, physical and versatile enough to play both guard or tackle at the next level.

Spindler is ranked as the nation's No. 56 overall player according to Rivals, No. 66 according to ESPN and No. 80 according to 247Sports. He's ranked as the nation's No. 50 overall player on the composite ranking.

