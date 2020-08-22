Recruiting Roundup: Notre Dame Caps Off A Busy - And Successful - Week On The Trail

Notre Dame had an extremely busy and successful week on the recruiting trail. The Fighting Irish staff landed two commitments and handed out at least 13 offers to talented players from the 2022 and 2023 classes.

SCHWEITZER KICKS THINGS OFF

Last Sunday the Irish got into the flip game, getting Los Gatos (Calif.) High School defensive end Will Schweitzer, who had originally been committed to Nebraska. Landing Schweitzer gives the Irish a long, rangy and athletic edge defender that brings impressive versatility to the defense.

You can read the commitment story on Schweitzer HERE.

You can read the class impact story on Schweitzer HERE.

ZIEGLER CONTINUES FAST START TO THE 2022 CLASS

Notre Dame picked up its third commitment of the 2022 class this week when Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central athlete Nolan Zielger gave his pledge to the staff. Ziegler committed to Notre Dame on Thursday night and made his announcement public this morning.

You can read Nathan Erbach’s commitment story HERE. In it, Ziegler explains why he picked the Irish over Michigan and every other program that made an early offer for the standout linebacker.

You can read the class impact story on Ziegler HERE.

OFFENSIVE STAFF GETS BUSY ON THE 2022 CLASS

Notre Dame’s offensive staff threw out a number of offers this week, with the majority going out to skill players. The Irish staff offered Owensboro (Ky.) High School quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, a dynamic run-throw player that ranks as the nation’s No. 37 overall player according to 247Sports and No. 50 overall player by Rivals.

The Irish also offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic signal caller Steven Angeli, who Rivals ranks as a four-star recruit. Angeli and Wimsatt were the first two quarterbacks in the 2022 class to receive offers. Notre Dame will have a strong chance with Angeli if they make a push.

Notre Dame’s running back board exploded this week, with three of the nation’s top backs getting offers from the Irish. Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County five-star composite running back Emmanuel Henderson earned an offer this week, as did consensus Top 100 running back Jaydon Blue of Houston (Texas) Klein Cain and College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy runner Damari Alston, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 174 overall player.

Frisco (Texas) Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart and Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan also earned offers.

ELITE FLORIDA DEFENSIVE END EARNS AN IRISH OFFER

Notre Dame threw out an offer to Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Whether or not the Irish have a strong chance with Jackson remains to be seen, but the 6-4, 215-pound edge rusher is a player the Irish staff needs to make a top priority.

Jackson is a consensus Top 100 recruit that 247Sports ranks as the nation’s No. 39 overall player and the No. 59 overall player on the composite ranking. His frame and burst off the edge are tremendous, and he’s an ideal fit for Notre Dame’s Vyper position.

SECONDARY OFFER LIST GROWS

Notre Dame threw out offers to a pair of defensive backs that rank among the nation’s best players.

Earlier this week the Irish offered Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch. The 6-3, 195-pound standout ranks as the nation’s No. 39 overall player and No. 4 safety according to Rivals.

Notre Dame also offered St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North cornerback Toriano Pride, who Rivals ranks as the No. 149 overall player in the country.

With Notre Dame already done at cornerback in the 2021, and with its safety board narrowed down, the Irish staff has a chance to get an early jump start on the 2022 class. It’s a strong year for the secondary in 2022, and the Notre Dame staff needs to take advantage.

2023 OFFER LIST GROWS

Notre Dame has only thrown out seven offers in the 2023 class, so when a player gets an offer you can assume the Irish staff is very high on that prospect. This week the list grew by two, as Notre Dame offered a pair of 2023 stars.

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha defensive end Jason Moore earned an offer this week. At 6-6 and 255 pounds, Moore has tremendous size for his age, and he’s a high-level athlete as well. Don’t be surprised if Moore is one of the nation’s best players regardless of position by the time his class become seniors.

Notre Dame doesn’t recruit the Miami area very often, so when the Irish offer a rising sophomore from that area it is highly intriguing. Notre Dame offered Miami (Fla.) Edison wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, and sources informed Irish Breakdown that not only is he a dynamic athlete, but he’s also an excellent student.

