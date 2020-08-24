SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Commits Well Represented In Inaugural SI99

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American released its inaugural prospect rankings and Notre Dame was well represented in the initial SI99. 

Notre Dame had four commitments in the list, which ranked the 99 best players in the entire country from the 2021 class. The Irish tied for the fifth most commitments of any program, with Ohio State leading the way with 10 committed players. 

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong was Notre Dame's top committed prospect in the SI99 rankings, checking in as the 44th best player in the country. 

SI All-American has not hid its fondness for Berrong as a prospect. The evaluators at SI All-American ranked him as the nation's best tight end and had him as their top high-floor player in the class. The Hart County standout hauled in 43 passes for 486 yards and four scores as a junior.

No other recruiting service has Berrong ranked higher than SI All-American.

La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback Tyler Buchner is ranked as the nation's 55th best player in the country and the seventh best quarterback in what is a deep and talented group of signal callers.

Buchner put up monster numbers as a junior, passing for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns while adding 1,610 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground. Racking up 81 touchdowns in a season is an absurd statistic for any player at any level.

Saint Peters (Mo.) Lutheran defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio is ranked as the nation's 66th best overall player and the seventh best defensive tackle. Rubio put up ridiculous numbers as a junior for Lutheran. The 6-6, 305-pound big man registered 117 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.

Rubio has a rare combination of size, power and athleticism, and he is young for his age, having turned 17 just a month ago. Like Berrong, Rubio is ranked higher by SI All-American than he is by any other service.

Rounding out Notre Dame's SI99 commits is Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher. The 6-6, 330-pound big man is ranked as the nation's 68th best player and sixth best offensive tackle. 

SIGNEES BY SCHOOL

10 - Ohio State
7 - Alabama
6 - Clemson
5 - Georgia
4 - NOTRE DAME
4 - Michigan
4 - Oklahoma
4 - Tennessee
3 - Auburn
3 - Florida
3 - LSU
2 - Miami, Fla.
2 - Minnesota
2 - North Carolina (Would have been three but Tony Grimes reclassified to 2020)
2 - Oregon
2 - Texas
2 - USC
2 - Washington
1 - Arizona State
1 - Louisville
1 - Maryland
1 - Pittsburgh
1 - SMU
1 - Texas A&M
1 - Texas Tech

