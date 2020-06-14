Keys To A Top Five Class For Notre Dame: Defense

When looking at Notre Dame’s opportunity for a Top 5 class, something head coach Brian Kelly said the program is shooting for, the primary key is the offensive class being truly elite. There is plenty of work to be done, but there’s a better path forward for that to happen than for the defensive haul to boost the class into the Top 5.

Barring a dramatic turn of events, Notre Dame is unlikely to land a defensive haul that will carry the class to a Top 5 overall finish in the final rankings. But if the offensive staff comes through, the defense can certainly play a key role in giving that final push.

Notre Dame already has a pair of talented defensive ends in the class (Jason Onye, David Abiara), a pair of gifted cornerbacks (Philip Riley, Ryan Barnes) and one of the nation’s best defensive tackles (Gabriel Rubio).

The key for the Irish staff now is holding onto the players already in the class, filling out the class with quality players that meet needs and pulling off at least one major upset.

Here are five keys to Notre Dame putting together the kind of complementary defensive class needed for the overall class to rank among the five best. The focus is on currently uncommitted players. Of course there are players committed elsewhere that Notre Dame could try and flip, but that will be even more challenging, and will be the focus of a future article. (Note: Highlights for each player can be found at the bottom of the article)

LB PRINCE KOLLIE

Composite Ranking: #301 nationally (four-star)

I’m of the opinion that linebacker and rover are big needs in the 2021 class. Not so much from a numbers standpoint, but more from an impact talent standpoint, and Kollie has that kind of ability. He projects extremely well to the rover position, but with his frame it would not be a surprise if he got to the point where physically he could slide inside and play the Buck position.

Kollie can do everything Notre Dame needs in a top rover and linebacker. He’s rangy, long, athletic and physical at the point of attack. Kollie projects to be a top-notch run defender at the next level due to his ability to get off blocks, his physicality and his ability to cover a lot of ground in a hurry. His instincts on film are top-notch, and he uses all those same traits to be a strong pass rusher.

Kollie’s range, length, athleticism and football IQ also help him thrive in coverage, another important aspect of the rover position.

Notre Dame jumped in the mix late with Kollie, but they’ve immediately made a fast charge up the board for him. If the Irish can keep their current momentum going and land Kollie it would give the class a major boost from a needs, talent and character standpoint.

S/ATH TITUS MOKIAO-ATIMALALA

Composite Ranking: #288 nationally (four-star)

Mokiao-Atimalala is being recruited more as an athlete than a pure defender, and there have been rumblings in the past he might play offense. When I watch his film, however, his talent on defense jumps off the screen. He could be a solid college wide receiver, but I see an athlete with NFL potential as a safety.

Mokiao-Atimalala has a different skillset to current Notre Dame safety commit Justin Walters, possessing the ability to play the middle of the field as effectively as he can play the alleys. Combining the Hawaii safety with Walters would give the Irish a strong complementary tandem, which is important. Mokiao-Atimalala has the combination of length, athleticism and playmaking ability to be a dominant back end player in the Irish defense.

Notre Dame has long been considered a strong contender for Mokiao-Atimalala, and continuing the trend of landing talented Hawaii defenders would be huge for the Irish class.

DE DALLAS TURNER

Composite Ranking: #46 nationally (four-star)

Notre Dame will never pull off a Top 5 class without pulling an upset or two for a top player, and that is what the Irish must do with Turner. Turner ranks as the #46 overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings, and ESPN ranks him as a five-star and the #13 overall player in the country. By all accounts, Turner is a high-character young man with a strong academic background, and in so many ways he’s an ideal Notre Dame fit.

From a football standpoint, Turner is the ideal Vyper (drop end). He’s got the arm length that Mike Elston desires at defensive end, he’s a fluid and rangy athlete that can rush the passer, chase down ball carriers to the perimeter and he’s got strong hands. You can see his ball skills and body control when he plays wide receiver, and those traits project quite well to the coverage requirements for the position.

Turner is more smooth and fluid than he is explosive, but with his frame I fully expect his burst to really take off after spending time in a college weight room. Players like Turner have had great success with Matt Balis, which only adds to the intrigue of him and Notre Dame. Once that burst comes Turner could become a special player.

Programs like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and other top programs are pushing for Turner, and the Irish are currently way behind those programs. Elston, defensive coordinator Clark Lea and the entire Irish staff need to put the full court press on Turner and not stop until he signs with someone else. Not commits, but signs. If Notre Dame can pull off an upset it could be the boost the class needs to jump into the Top 5.

S KALEB EDWARDS / S JADEN SLOCUM

Composite Ranking: Edwards - #563 (three-star) / Slocum - #551 (three-star)

Notre Dame didn’t sign a safety in the 2020 class, and 2019 standout Kyle Hamilton is looking more and more like a three-year player. There’s a chance only two players on the current safety depth chart could return after the 2021 season, which means adding a third safety in this class is ideal.

Edwards and Slocum are both from Georgia, and they are different players. Edwards is more of an alley player while Slocum projects as more of a middle of the field player. Both would fit in the defense in different ways. If Notre Dame misses out on Mokiao-Atimalala they should push for both in order to meet the needs at the position.

The ideal scenario, however, is that Notre Dame lands the Hawaii safety and then adds one of the two Georgia safeties to give the 2021 class an outstanding trio of back end players.

KEEP DAVID ABIARA IN THE CLASS

Abiara has long been considered a possibility to decommit, and that’s only grown in recent weeks. The Notre Dame staff needs to keep doing what they’ve been doing, which is working hard to keep Abiara in the class.

If Notre Dame is somehow able to keep Abiara in the lass and pull off a class that also adds Kollie, Turner, Mokiao-Atimalala and one of the Georgia safeties it would give the Irish an outstanding defensive class.

PRINCE KOLLIE HIGHLIGHTS

TITUS MOKIAO-ATIMALALA HIGLIGHTS

DALLAS TURNER HIGHLIGHTS

KALEB EDWARDS HIGHLIGHTS

JADEN SLOCUM HIGHLIGHTS

DAVID ABIARA HIGHLIGHTS

