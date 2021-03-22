Notre Dame Notebook: Under Armour Combine - Atlanta Notes

The Under Armour Camp in Atlanta this weekend was loaded with top talent, especially in the 2023 class. There were a number of SI All-American analysts there, including Irish Breakdown contributor Brian Smith.

Here are some news and notes on Notre Dame prospects from the event.

2023 CORNER AJ HARRIS DOMINATES, HAS CLEAR NOTRE DAME INTEREST

It's still early in the rankings process, but you can expect Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood cornerback AJ Harris to end up as one of the top corners in the class. He was dominant as a sophomore at Glenwood and he was one of the best defensive backs at the UA camp.

SI All-American ranked him as one of the five best DBs at the event:

"It’s rare for a player that’s physically suited to play boundary cornerback to also be able to change direction and run like a field cornerback, but that certainly defines Harris. A big-time athlete first and foremost, Harris is really hard to throw passes beyond his reach and he’s really fast as well. Even when trailing a wide receiver, Harris flashed the speed to not only make the distance, but also make an interception. For the day, Harris recorded two interceptions and a pass deflection during one-on-ones."

Talking to sources who were at the event, when asked about top schools Harris constantly names Notre Dame first. He is more than willing to express his interest in Notre Dame, and as Irish Breakdown has covered recently, Harris's father is a Gary, Ind. native and a Notre Dame fan.

Harris plans to visit Notre Dame soon, and while this will be a battle on the recruiting trail, the Irish are in great early position with the 6-2, 180-pound corner from Alabama.

Here's more on Harris's performance from the camp:

Another 2023 cornerback to get an offer from Notre Dame is Kayin Lee, who also stood out at the camp. Here's the SI All-American write up on Lee.

"Lee has great length and pairs it with an explosiveness that makes accuracy that much more critical for the passer. He closes well, can stack with ease and showed some strength at the catch point. As he fills out and becomes more comfortable with physicality, his game will begin to come together further."

JAYLEN SNEED THRIVES, TALKS NOTRE DAME

2022 linebacker Jaylen Sneed visited Notre Dame's campus today, but before he made that visit he was at the Under Armour combine. Sneed was one of the top linebackers in attendance, and talking to sources it sounds like Notre Dame has placed itself in great position.

Sneed's high school head coach has a strong relationship with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, which has helped the Irish get their foot in the door with him. Sneed mentioned that his visit to Notre Dame this weekend is about further acclimating himself to the program, but more importantly the community and whether or not he'd fit in the town.

Talking to sources it sounds like unless something drastic changes during today's visit, Sneed isn't planning on making a decision any time soon. He wants to visit Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon and other programs, and he wants to get back to Notre Dame in an official capacity, and one in which he can meet with the coaches and go through a more formal visit.

BOOKER PLANNING A NOTRE DAME VISIT

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive tackle Tyler Booker is a top Notre Dame target in the 2022 class, and the Connecticut native spoke with SI All-American about visit plans once things open up. Notre Dame and Alabama were the first two schools mentioned, but Booker is still open and doesn't appear to be close to making a decision. That is good news for Notre Dame, who wants to get Booker on campus, and needs to do so to have a shot at ultimately landing him.

Here's notes on how Booker performed:

"Booker dealt with as much opposing talent as any blocker Sunday and he handled it relatively well. While working at left tackle, he was beat inside by Kelby Collins before returning the favor. He then shifted inside and looked even more comfortable, somewhat easily dispatching the assignment to close out the performance."

TOP 2023 DE HAS EARLY IRISH INTEREST

Highlands Home (Ala.) High School defensive end Keldric Faulk is ranked as the nation's No. 28 player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Despite being very interested in Alabama, and growing up an Alabama fan, Faulk said he plans to take visits, and he told Smith that Notre Dame is a place he wants to see.

Getting an Alabama prospect with an Alabama offer out of that state will be incredibly difficult, but the Irish have done a good job establishing early interest with Faulk.

Here is Smith's analysis of Faulk from the camp:

"If you like length, Faulk is your guy. With a self-reported 85-inch wing span, Faulk showed the ability to fire out of his stance, bend well, change direction, and keep his feet churning after engaging with an offensive tackle. His frame is very lean and there’s room for another 30 pounds without any question. Very few defensive ends possess the long-term upside of Faulk."

———————

