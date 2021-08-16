What's Next: Notre Dame Must Close Out On Talented 2022 and 2023 Safeties

A look at what's next for Notre Dame when it comes to safety recruiting

Notre Dame picked up a talented safety on Sunday when 2023 standout Adon Shuler of Irvington (N.J.) High School pledged to the Fighting Irish. Safety is a very important position for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail in both the 2022 and 2023 classes, and Shuler is the first one to pick the Irish from those classes.

Notre Dame is far from over at the position, so let’s take a look at what’s next for the Irish when it comes to recruiting the safety position.

ND LOOKING FOR STAR POWER IN 2022

There is one safety left on the board for Notre Dame in the 2022 class, and he’s an absolute must get. That would be Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk star Xavier Nwankpa. Ranked as the nation’s No. 13 overall player according to 247Sports, Nwankpa would bring star power to the Notre Dame class at a position where Notre Dame needs that in a big, big way.

Notre Dame All-American safety Kyle Hamilton is likely headed to the NFL following the 2021 season, and the Irish staff has had spotty success recruiting the position in recent seasons, including completely striking out at safety in the 2020 class.

Nwankpa is the kind of talent that completely changes the future of the Notre Dame safety depth chart. He plays the all-around game that Notre Dame wants and needs at safety, which means he can play the middle of the field, he can play the alleys at a high level, he can cover tight ends and backs and he can impact the run game.

Notre Dame and Ohio State battling it out for Nwankpa, and the Buckeyes will be hard to beat, but the Irish staff has done a tremendous job connecting with Nwankpa and his family. The longer this goes on the better it is for Notre Dame, but a strong visit this fall is a must.

A case could be made there isn't a more important recruit on the 2022 board than Nwankpa.

2023 CLASS IS DEEP AT SAFETY

The 2023 class already has a number of talented safeties, and Notre Dame is after some of the very best in the class. Not only has Notre Dame thrown out a lot of safety offers, the staff was able to convince a number of very talented safeties to come visit the campus this summer on their own dime. That is a great sign.

One of the top defensive players on the board for Notre Dame is Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs. The 6-0, 185-pound athlete is ranked as the nation's No. 8 overall player according to 247Sports. Downs has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, Miami and many other top programs, but Notre Dame has made a very strong early impression.

Downs visited Notre Dame in late June and the Irish staff made a strong impression.

Another top safety target also hauls from the Peach State, and that is Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes standout Terrance Love. A 6-3, 190-pound athletic alley player, Love is also a smart football player that would complement players like Shuler and Downs very well. Love has very strong interest in Notre Dame and the feeling is mutual on the Notre Dame side of things.

Love ranks as the nation's No. 71 overall player according to Rivals.

Notre Dame is also making a run at Denton (Texas) Guyer standout athlete Peyton Bowen, who the Irish are targeting for the secondary. Bowen has a very good combination of size (6-1, 185), athleticism and versatility. He's an athletic player that does damage on both sides of the ball, and he's teammates with two more Notre Dame targets - quarterback Jackson Arnold and cornerback/safety Ryan Yaites.

Bowen also visited Notre Dame this summer and things went very well.

Landing one of these three safeties is a must for Notre Dame, and with where things stand right now I'd be a bit surprised if they didn't.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter