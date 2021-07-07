Notre Dame Running Back Recruiting Has Improved But More Work Is Needed

Notre Dame running backs coach has done a good job rebuilding the depth chart, but closing better on top targets is still an area for improvement

It wasn't that long ago that Notre Dame's running back depth chart was considered a major question mark, but the future of the position looks must better after a jump in recruiting in recent seasons. Despite that recent success there is still another level the offensive staff can, and must, get to.

Recruiting at running back from the 2016-19 classes was spotty at best. Former position coach Autry Denson inherited a recruiting situation that made it very easy to get Tony Jones Jr., thanks to the work the coach before him - Tony Alford - put in. The 2017 and 2018 classes were very shaky and it left the 2019 depth chart in a tough spot.

Denson's parting gift for his replacement - Lance Taylor - was Kyren Williams, so it wasn't a total waste at the position.

Taylor's first swing at running back recruiting at Notre Dame ended with Top 100 back Chris Tyree, who was absolutely a top target for the Irish. Of course, Taylor received a major assist in that recruitment from former offensive coordinator Chip Long, who played a vital role in sealing the deal.

Notre Dame landed Logan Diggs and Audric Estime in the 2021 class. I gave both players a 4.0-star upside grade and ranked both as Top 200 caliber prospects. Notre Dame's 2022 commit - Jadarian Price - is another player I rank as a Top 200 recruit and a 4.0-star prospect. Price doesn't get much publicity but he's a talented football player.

If Notre Dame can consistently land players like Diggs, Estime and Price the backfield will be in very good shape for the foreseeable future. I'm of the belief that elite backs aren't necessarily needed, or should I say elite running back RECRUITS aren't needed.

2019 national champion LSU had Clyde Edwards-Helaire rack up over 1,400 rushing yards. Edwards-Helaire was a three-star recruit and the No. 378 player in the country on the 247Sports composite ranking. 2018 national champ Clemson had Travis Etienne dominating out of the backfield. Etienne ranked as the nation's No. 214 overall player on the composite list, but Rivals ranked him as a three-star recruit.

Estime ranked No. 241 in the country and Price currently ranks No. 225. Diggs ranks No. 499 but he graded out much, much higher on my board.

There are plenty of things to be encouraged by when it comes to recruiting the running back position. There are also, however, some concerning areas, namely the fact that Taylor has consistently missed out on his top targets in recent seasons and he hasn't shown the ability to beat the "big boys" for recruits in the last two classes.

In 2021, Taylor went all in for running back Will Shipley, only to lose out to Clemson in his recruitment. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and safeties coach Terry Joseph - a Louisiana native - were the keys to Notre Dame landing Diggs, who also hails from Louisiana.

Estime was a late pickup that I really like, but the Irish beat Michigan State to land him, and that's a battle Notre Dame should always win.

Price was absolutely a top of the board prospect for Notre Dame, and he should have been. On my board, for example, he ranks just a few points behind Gavin Sawchuk, a Top 100 back. I would argue Price has an even higher upside, so landing him was crucial for Notre Dame. If the Irish staff decides to pass on a second back in 2022 - and right now that would be my advice - they will finish the class with a talented back that it wanted.

That's absolutely a positive, but we also can't ignore the fact that Taylor swung and missed on his other top three targets in the class. Notre Dame had a chance to close on Dallan Hayden, which would have allowed the Irish to finally beat Alford for a recruit, but Taylor's chosen strategy backfired and ultimately ensured that Ohio State would once again beat the Irish for a top back.

Twice it appeared that Notre Dame was in the lead for Nicholas Singleton, who ultimately chose Penn State. Another swing for a top back, another miss. Notre Dame couldn't even convince Sawchuk to take his official visit before he committed to Oklahoma.

Taylor is an excellent position coach and he's proven to be a solid recruiter, but it's obvious that there is clearly room for improvement moving forward. Now he gets his shot to land a top target in the 2023 class. If he keeps doing what he's been doing the Irish will be good, but if he can up his game the Irish could be even better.

