IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

SI All-American: Breaking Down Safety Target Jaden Slocum

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has an outstanding cornerback class and a quality safety in Justin Walters. There is still a need, however, for one more quality safety in the class. Alpharetta (Ga.) High School safety Jaden Slocum is one of the top Notre Dame targets to fill that void.

SI All-American ranks him as a preseason All-American candidate. Below you can read their full evaluation of the talented safety:

Prospect: Jaden Slocum
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 181 pounds
Position: Safety/Wide Receiver
School: Alpharetta (Ga.)
Schools of Interest: Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Stanford, Florida State, Wake Forest, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech and more.
Projected Position: Free Safety

Frame: Long. Above-average width across upper body. Tightly-wound, well-proportioned lower half. Plenty of room to add good weight at next level.

Athleticism: Solid collection of tools. Above-average speed and burst. Shows loose hips and ankles, especially turning from backpedal. Physical, with functional play strength in the box. Good aerial body control. Clear ball skills.

Instincts: Always finds himself around the ball. Confidently patrols center field. Always reading quarterback’s eyes and guard keys, firing to ball upon diagnosis. Effective tracking ball in air. Solid tackler; arrives low.

Polish: Good footwork in deep defensive backfield, but could further improve flexibility. Limited experience in one-on-one coverage; tools to add impactful jam. Must get stronger.

Bottom Line: Slocum’s impressive list of offers suggests he’s poised to make a considerable splash as a senior. Athletic and instinctive, he boasts the traits needed to be a productive, playmaking free safety for an elite Power-5 program. Potential multi-year starter.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Lands Standout 2022 Offensive Tackle Joey Tanona

Notre Dame has kicked off the 2022 class by landing talented in-state blocker Joey Tanona

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

More On Notre Dame And The ACC In 2020

There is more information coming out about the possibility of Notre Dame and the ACC joining forces in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Irish Breakdown: Week In Review

Breaking down all the top Notre Dame team and recruiting news from the last week

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame WR Target Jayden Thomas

SI All-American considers Notre Dame target Jayden Thomas one of the nation's best wide outs

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru

Class Impact: 2022 OL Joey Tanona To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of 2022 OL Joey Tanona means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Iupjes2001

Notre Dame Hoops Had A Very Busy Week On The Recruiting Trail

The Notre Dame basketball staff had a very busy week, throwing out offers to seven different talented prospects

Nathan Erbach

by

Balddomer

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame Target Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

SI All-American breaks down Notre Dame safety target Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Defenders Among The Nation's Freakiest Athletes

Two Notre Dame defenders were named among the 50 freakiest athletes in the country for 2020

Bryan Driskell

Irish Breakdown Insider: Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting

The latest on Notre Dame football recruiting from the Irish Breakdown staff

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1

Notre Dame QB Ian Book Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List.

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd