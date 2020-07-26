IrishBreakdown
SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame WR Target Jayden Thomas

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has a commitment from standout wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., but the Irish need to add a couple more top receivers to the class. There are two targets at the top, and one of them is Atlanta (Ga.) Pace standout Jayden Thomas.

Here is the SI All-American evaluation of Thomas:

Prospect: Jayden Thomas
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy
Schools of Interest: Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Florida State.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Mature body, with quick first step. Physical football player that doubles as a free safety in high school.

Athleticism: Extremely powerful athlete with the ball in his hands. Built like a running back playing wide receiver and runs like it. Just a football player. Played wideout, safety, corner, running back, even threw a couple of passes.

Instincts: Has a high football IQ and plays with tremendous body control. Seems to always know where he is on the field, especially near the pylons and sidelines. Attacks the ball in the air and takes pressure off his quarterback. Translates to great range and ball skills in the secondary.

Polish: Young man tracks the ball exceptionally well and is coached by one of the best wide-receiver coaches in the southeast in former Georgia star, Terrence Edwards. Route running is fluid and efficient. Also blocks physically in space.

Bottom Line: There’s tape of Thomas when he was 10 years old, snagging balls that high school wideouts struggle to catch. He’s been one of the best players in Georgia for over a decade already and he’s continued to develop his game. Just an all-around good player in every facet of the game with legit two-way potential.

t13bru
t13bru

Where does ND stand with him?

