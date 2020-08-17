SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame Commit Will Schweitzer

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame added another defender to its 2021 class when it landed defensive end Will Schweitzer. The Irish flipped Schweitzer from Nebraska, where the talented California native had been committed since mid-June.

SI All-American broke down the latest Irish commit, and they speak highly of his versatility and athleticism.

Here is the full SI All-American evaluation of Notre Dame's newest commit:

Prospect: Will Schweitzer

Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker/Tight End
School: Los Gatos (Calif.)
Committed to: Notre Dame 
Projected Position: Edge

Frame: Long and lean build at the moment, but will be a force with additional muscle especially in lower half.

Athleticism: Long rangy playmaker from inside linebacker and out on the edge. Best way to describe his playing style; He runs with the momentum on level ground how normal people run downhill.

Instincts: Schweitzer has very impressive instincts; He’s all over the field and never looks out of place. This could be due to his athleticism, but more so because he always knows where he is supposed to be in relation to the ball, his opponent, and his teammates. Non-stop motor.

Polish: Raw as an edge defender, but about as athletic as you’ll get at the position. Needs to add weight to play up on the line of scrimmage on a more consistent basis. He plays remarkably low despite size.

Bottom Line: Once Schweitzer puts on the pounds, and his athleticism is tailored to trench warfare, look for him to enter the 3rd-and-long rotation early at the next level. He plays football how it’s supposed to be played, at 100 miles an hour for all four quarters.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Class Impact: DE Will Schweitzer To Notre Dame

What the commitment of DE Will Schweitzer means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

T_RICCIO

Notre Dame Lands 2021 Defensive End Will Schweitzer

Notre Dame has flipped former Nebraska commit Will Schweitzer

Bryan Driskell

StrongNTrue

CLASS IMPACT: OL Rocco Spindler To Notre Dame

Breaking down the commitment of OL Rocco Spindler to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

KevinPS

Notre Dame Practice Video: August 16

Notre Dame held its first full pads practice on Sunday, and there are some highlights from the Irish

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Freshman Impact: Defense and Special Teams

The Notre Dame freshman class will have a chance to make a splash on defense and special teams

Bryan Driskell

Bryan Driskell

Ranking The Irish: #25 - The Third Linebacker

Whoever starts as the third linebacker this season will have a shot to become a difference maker for the defense

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: Camp Scoop and Questions About The Notre Dame Defense

Our latest podcast goes over the biggest questions facing the Notre Dame defense

Bryan Driskell

Bryan Driskell

Four Camp Questions For The Notre Dame Defense

Notre Dame's defense must answer four key questions if it's going to continue being one of the nation's best units

Bryan Driskell

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Freshman Impact: Offense

Notre Dame has some freshmen on offense that will be hard to keep off the field in 2020

Bryan Driskell

StrongNTrue

Three Camp Questions For The Notre Dame Offense

There are three major questions that must be answered on offense if Notre Dame is going to compete for a title

Bryan Driskell

StrongNTrue