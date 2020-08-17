SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame Commit Will Schweitzer

Notre Dame added another defender to its 2021 class when it landed defensive end Will Schweitzer. The Irish flipped Schweitzer from Nebraska, where the talented California native had been committed since mid-June.

SI All-American broke down the latest Irish commit, and they speak highly of his versatility and athleticism.

Here is the full SI All-American evaluation of Notre Dame's newest commit:

Prospect: Will Schweitzer

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker/Tight End

School: Los Gatos (Calif.)

Committed to: Notre Dame

Projected Position: Edge

Frame: Long and lean build at the moment, but will be a force with additional muscle especially in lower half.

Athleticism: Long rangy playmaker from inside linebacker and out on the edge. Best way to describe his playing style; He runs with the momentum on level ground how normal people run downhill.

Instincts: Schweitzer has very impressive instincts; He’s all over the field and never looks out of place. This could be due to his athleticism, but more so because he always knows where he is supposed to be in relation to the ball, his opponent, and his teammates. Non-stop motor.

Polish: Raw as an edge defender, but about as athletic as you’ll get at the position. Needs to add weight to play up on the line of scrimmage on a more consistent basis. He plays remarkably low despite size.

Bottom Line: Once Schweitzer puts on the pounds, and his athleticism is tailored to trench warfare, look for him to enter the 3rd-and-long rotation early at the next level. He plays football how it’s supposed to be played, at 100 miles an hour for all four quarters.

