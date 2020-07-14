IrishBreakdown
Tyler Buchner Named A MaxPreps Preseason All-American

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner was named a preseason first-team All-American by MaxPreps. The standout signal-caller was named one of two All-Purpose players on the first team, which also had three quarterbacks.

“Put up video game numbers as a junior at Bishop's (La Jolla, Calif.). The 2021 Notre Dame commit accounted for 6,084 yards of total offense (4,474 passing, 1,610 rushing) and 81 touchdowns (53 passing, 28, rushing).”

Buchner transferred La Mesa (Calif.) Helix for his senior season in hopes of upping the level of competition he faces. The 6-2, 210-pound quarterback was brilliant and dominant as a junior despite missing almost the entire 2018 season with a knee injury.

The Fighting Irish commit is an outstanding passer and an athletic player that can do damage in the pocket, throwing on the run, as a scrambler and on designed runs. That makes him an ideal fit in the Notre Dame offense.

Buchner ranks as the nation’s No. 39 overall player according to ESPN, No. 43 by 247Sports and No. 46 according to Rivals.

Buchner is the only Notre Dame commit or Notre Dame target to make the MaxPreps first or second team.

To read my full analysis of Buchner CLICK HERE.

To read my analysis of Buchner and the rest of the Irish commits CLICK HERE.

